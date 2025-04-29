18-year-old man charged with murder in gang shooting at Spokane gas station

An 18-year-old man is accused of shooting two people in the head, killing 24-year-old Timothy Allen Jr., in an apparent gang shooting Friday at a north Spokane Maverik gas station, according to court documents.

Quentin M.D. Hutchison turned himself into police Monday and was booked into the Spokane County Jail. He made his first appearance Tuesday in Spokane County District Court, where his bond was set at $1 million on second-degree murder and drive-by shooting charges.

Hutchison shot Allen and Susep McJoe about 3:15 a.m. Friday outside the gas station on Montgomery Avenue and Division Street, police said in documents.

Maverik surveillance footage showed a black Ford Explorer, carrying Allen , McJoe and two other males, pulling up to a gas pump, court records say. A gray Volkswagen Passat parked at a different pump where Hutchison and two other males got out.

The males from the Ford appeared to interact with the males from the Volkswagen, the footage showed. The males in the Volkswagen then followed the other males toward the front of the store, where the two groups appeared to get into an argument. No one entered the store.

The group from the Volkswagen began to go back toward the Volkswagen while Allen and McJoe appeared to “flank” around to place themselves near the gas pumps, the footage showed. Both gunshot victims appeared to have their hands in their pockets. A man from the front passenger seat of the Volkswagen then pulled out a handgun from his waistband and fired multiple rounds at Allen and McJoe.

The handgun’s firing rate was consistent with one modified with a “switch,” or a device that converts a handgun to fully automatic, police wrote. Two unidentified males from the Ford, and two males from the Volkswagen ran away, according to the footage.

Police located over a dozen shell casings in the parking lot.

Allen died at the scene from gunshot wounds to the head and right foot, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

McJoe was shot in the head, arm and chest and survived, police wrote. He was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Officers found one gun on the ground near Allen and another gun near McJoe, documents say.

The owner of the Volkswagen said he and four others arrived at Maverik, and when he and two others got out of the car, the males from the Ford started accosting them, asking where they’re from and other statements suggestive of gang activity, court records show.

He told police Hutchison replied by saying he was an “IPO,” or Indian Pride Organization Blood gang.

One detective noted Allen is a member of the Native Gangster Blood gang.

The Volkswagen owner told police as he and his friends walked toward the store, the Ford occupants followed them and showed their firearms in their waistbands. He said as he and two others, including Hutchison, walked back to the vehicle, the males from the Ford were “circling” them and grabbing at firearms in their waistbands.

He told police Hutchison then pulled a firearm and started firing at Allen and McJoe.

Another occupant of the Volkswagen told police one of the males from the Ford pulled his handgun out and was holding it near his side before he heard multiple gunshots.

The Volkswagen owner said he sped away with Hutchison and a female, who was with the group, in the car.

A detective wrote the IPO blood gang is prominent in the Spokane area and he’s familiar with its members. The clothing the suspect wore in the Maverik footage was distinct and matched similar clothing worn by an IPO member. He identified Hutchison as the likely suspect.

A woman at Hutchison’s Spokane apartment told police Hutchison and a female arrived home about 4 a.m. that Friday. Hutchison gathered most of his belongings and left, the woman told police. Police searched the apartment and found clothing consistent with what Hutchison wore in the gas station footage.

Hutchison, who remained in jail Tuesday night, asked for an attorney when questioned by police.

The shooting is under investigation, and Spokane police asks anyone with information to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2025-20080190.