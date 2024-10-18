Two people die in RV fire near Colbert

A man and a woman died in an RV fire late Thursday night on U.S. Highway 395 near Colbert.

David LaChapelle, assistant fire marshal at Spokane County Fire District 4, said neighbors reported seeing flames at about 11:05 p.m. coming from the back of a fifth-wheel RV at Wild Rose RV Park, 23106 N. Highway 395.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who also responded to the fire, learned several neighbors tried to extinguish the blaze and checked for anyone inside, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The neighbors did not get a response from inside the camper.

District 4 firefighters arrived and found heavy fire in the back of the structure, including flames shooting out the windows, as neighbors reported, according to LaChapelle.

Fire crews forced open the front door and found two people , LaChapelle said. A cat also died in the fire.

LaChapelle said firefighters controlled the fire shortly after 11:20 p.m.

He said the fire is under investigation, but it appeared to be an accidental electrical fire.

Sheriff’s office detectives, forensic unit personnel and Fire District 4 investigators are investigating the cause of the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

LaChapelle said firefighters did not find smoke alarms inside the home and did not hear alarms sounding when they were at the scene.

He reminded residents to install working smoke alarms and test them monthly, so residents receive an early warning should a fire break out in their home.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the names of the victims.