Prep roundup: Hailey Orellana goal lifts Ferris girls soccer in overtime; Jenna Wanner scores hat trick for Gonzaga Prep
From staff reports
Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.
Girls Soccer
Ferris 1, Mead 0 (OT): Hailey Orellana scored in the 88th minute and the Saxons (7-7, 4-4) edged the visiting Panthers (6-6-2, 4-4) in overtime in a GSL 4A/3A game. Myann Johansen made 11 saves for the clean sheet.
Cheney 2, University 1: Kinley Collins scored two unassisted goals and the Blackhawks (6-8, 3-5) beat the visiting Titans (7-6-1, 3-5). Kiah Klauss made six saves for Cheney.
Ridgeline 4, Central Valley 0: Natalie Thompson registered a hat trick and the visiting Falcons (7-5-2, 6-2) defeated the Bears (1-10-1, 1-7). Claire Lamoreaux had two assists for Ridgeline. Aliana Vokaloloma made two saves for the shutout.
Gonzaga Prep 9, Shadle Park 0: Jennah Wanner scored three goals and the visiting Bullpups (10-3-1, 7-1) blanked the Highlanders (3-12, 0-8) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Amelia Pielli and Maddy Merlino made one save apiece for G-Prep.
Mt. Spokane 4, Lewis and Clark 1: The Wildcats (10-2, 6-2) beat the visiting Tigers (10-3-2, 6-2) at Union Stadium. Details were unavailable.
Volleyball
North Central 3, Rogers 1: Mandy Schwahn had seven kills, Jaela Susemiehl had 24 assists and the Wolfpack (5-11, 4-6) beat the visiting Pirates (1-12, 0-10) 25-11, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19 in a GSL 2A match.