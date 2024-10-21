Prep roundup: Hailey Orellana goal lifts Ferris girls soccer in overtime; Jenna Wanner scores hat trick for Gonzaga Prep

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls Soccer

Ferris 1, Mead 0 (OT): Hailey Orellana scored in the 88th minute and the Saxons (7-7, 4-4) edged the visiting Panthers (6-6-2, 4-4) in overtime in a GSL 4A/3A game. Myann Johansen made 11 saves for the clean sheet.

Cheney 2, University 1: Kinley Collins scored two unassisted goals and the Blackhawks (6-8, 3-5) beat the visiting Titans (7-6-1, 3-5). Kiah Klauss made six saves for Cheney.

Ridgeline 4, Central Valley 0: Natalie Thompson registered a hat trick and the visiting Falcons (7-5-2, 6-2) defeated the Bears (1-10-1, 1-7). Claire Lamoreaux had two assists for Ridgeline. Aliana Vokaloloma made two saves for the shutout.

Gonzaga Prep 9, Shadle Park 0: Jennah Wanner scored three goals and the visiting Bullpups (10-3-1, 7-1) blanked the Highlanders (3-12, 0-8) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Amelia Pielli and Maddy Merlino made one save apiece for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 4, Lewis and Clark 1: The Wildcats (10-2, 6-2) beat the visiting Tigers (10-3-2, 6-2) at Union Stadium. Details were unavailable.