Russia launches 116 drones across Ukraine, glide bombs target Kharkiv

Ukrainian rescuers inspect damage to a residential building following a missile attack in Kharkiv early on Oct. 3, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.  (Sergey Bobok/Getty Images of North America/TNS)
dpa

KYIV, Ukraine — The Russian military deployed 116 combat drones against targets in Ukraine during another wave of overnight attacks, according to authorities in Kyiv.

At least 59 of the unmanned aircraft were shot down by air defences over more than a dozen Ukrainian regions. A further 45 were downed using other methods, the air force said, which often involves radio signal jamming.

But several drones still got through and there were multiple impacts on civilian infrastructure facilities.

Kyiv alone reportedly experienced over a dozen drone attacks. Anti-aircraft fire was heard frequently in the city during the night. Shockwaves and falling debris damaged residential buildings in several districts. One person was reported to have been slightly injured.

The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was also targeted by Russian glide bombs. More than a dozen people were injured and power was disrupted.