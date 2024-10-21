WSU punter Nick Haberer to redshirt with injury, while TE Andre Dollar out for ‘extended period’

PULLMAN – Washington State punter Nick Haberer might still play this season, but not for more than four games.

That’s the word from WSU coach Jake Dickert, who indicated Monday that because Haberer has missed all seven games of this season with a back injury, the team will hold him to four or fewer games, preserving his redshirt season. Haberer has seen meaningful playing time across his WSU career, which began in 2021.

For each of the past four games, Haberer has suited up and taken part in warmups, but he hasn’t played. That, Dickert said last week, is because team medical staff has recommended he sit out while he recovers from his back injury.

In his place, kicker Dean Janikowski has manned punting duties, acquitting himself well, too. Over 23 punts, he is averaging 43.6 yards per punt, only a tick down from Haberer’s 2023 average of 44.4 yards. In the absence of injured kickoff man Ryan Harris, Janikowski is also taking up the kickoff job and his usual placekicking gig, connecting on his last five field goal attempts.

Meanwhile, tight end Andre Dollar will miss “an extended period of time” with an ankle injury, Dickert said. Dollar, used primarily as a downfield blocker in both the run and pass games, exited early from WSU’s win over Hawaii on Saturday. His only stats come from WSU’s win over Texas Tech last month, in which he made two catches for 13 yards.

Edge rusher Quinn Roff, who didn’t play last weekend against Hawaii with a rib injury, will be limited early in the week – but “he’s from San Diego, so he’s gonna be feeling really good,” Dickert joked. Roff should be available for Saturday’s game against San Diego State, Dickert said.

Dickert added that wide receiver Josh Meredith, who started but only played 11 snaps on Saturday, “feels pretty good” on a Monday for the first time in about three weeks, but he didn’t specify Meredith’s injury.