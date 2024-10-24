Alex Peabody hauls in 3 TD passes, defense creates 5 turnovers; Rogers beats East Valley 41-7

The Rogers Pirates circle up before taking the field for their high school football game with East Valley, Thursday Oct. 24, 2024, at One Spokane Stadium. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

The Rogers defense and special teams made a statement on Thursday. And Alex Peabody provided the exclamation point.

The Pirates gathered four interceptions and recovered a fumble, and Hands Warrick returned a kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown and Rogers beat East Valley 41-7 in a Greater Spokane League 2A game at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Peabody made four catches for 130 yards with three touchdowns for Rogers. Dean Deakins carried 26 times for 125 yards for East Valley.

The Pirates (5-3, 3-2) will travel to Deer Park (4-3, 3-2) next week and the winner will claim at least the third District 6 seed to the Round of 32.

West Valley (7-0, 4-0) has the top spot wrapped up, and Clarkston (4-3, 3-1) has a one-game lead and the head-to-head tiebreaker against both Rogers and Deer Park. So regardless of anything else, the winner of next week’s game will make the Round of 32. The loser will face Ferris in a Week 10 game.

Rogers coach Ryan Cole said his defense played well early in the season but had fallen into some bad habits.

“We knew that if we win out, you know, we’ll have an opportunity at a playoff spot with that 10th game of the year,” he said. “So we needed to make sure that our defense and special teams were on point, and I think they showed that tonight. We’re ready for Deer Park now.”

His larger message to the team in practice this week was, “take care of business.”

“We always take one one week at a time,” Cole said. “We don’t ever overlook any opponent. So, you know, it was all about the East Valley Knights and handling business tonight. We’ll go watch film, get better, and then it’s on to Deer Park. And then whatever happens after that, happens after that.”

Peabody missed much of last season due to injury. This season he has 28 catches for 546 yards with seven touchdowns and handles all of Rogers’ placekicking.

“I feel like I could have done this last year too, but I got injured so early,” Peabody said. “That was part of probably the worst part of my life, for a while, just having to sit on the sidelines with my crutches. But this year, it feels so good being able come out and do what I know I can do, and deliver for my team.”

On the first play of the game, Rogers defensive end Daeante Bedford tipped a swing pass by Dakota Jackson, hauled it in and rumbled to the EV 15. Eight plays later, Jeremiah Sanchez lofted one to Alex Peabody in the corner of the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown pass and 7-0 lead.

“I was excited,” Bedford said. “It came right at me and I tipped it. I was gonna be happy with that. Then it went up in the air and fell right into my hands.

“I was like 10, 20 yards from the end zone. I thought I was making it, but they got me. But, yeah, I’m glad to start the game off like that. It definitely give us some momentum.”

“(Bedford) is so special,” Cole said. “I’m excited to see who’s going to be reaching out and seeing where we can get him going, you know, at the next level. …He is a special player, and he’s a special guy. He’s come a real long way in his character, and I’m so proud of him.”

East Valley (2-6, 1-4) moved out to midfield but on fourth-and-4 at the Rogers 44, Jackson’s slant pass was tipped and grabbed by Hands Warrick and returned to the 50. On the next play, Peabody gathered a pass down the sideline and went 50 yards for a touchdown.

“He’s a touchdown machine for us,” Cole said of Peabody. “You know, as long as our as long as our line can protect long enough, and our quarterbacks can deliver a ball. But the kid is dynamic.”

The Knights rode large doses of Deakins to get to the Rogers 28. On fourth-and-13, Jackson tried to lob one deep, but Rogers defensive back Bam Bates went high to get it, then weaved his way through defenders for a 91-yard return for a touchdown and 20-0 lead.

East Valley converted a 12-play, 68-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run by Deakins with 1:21 left in the half, but a short pop-up kickoff was gathered by Warrick, who burst up the middle, stiff-armed kicker Jose Rodriguez Alcantar and went 72 yards for a touchdown and 27-7 lead at halftime.

The Knights onside kicked to start the second half and Alcantar, the kicker, recovered at the EV 45. The Knights had first down at the Rogers 22, but Johnny Bittner was stripped at the line and Rogers safety Everett Michael Long came up with it at the 18.

Michael Sanders took a short pass 49 yards into East Valley territory, then Fritz Reiher hit Sanders on a 12-yard post for a score to complete a nine-play, 82 yard drive. The TD made it 34-7 midway through the third.

On East Valley’s next possession, Jayshaun Ward hauled in Rogers’ fourth interception on a long fourth-down attempt.

With 5:09 left in the game, Sanchez hit Peabody on the outside and the receiver went 61 yards for his third touchdown of the game.

The game was delayed for roughly 25 minutes in the fourth quarter due to an injury to an East Valley player.