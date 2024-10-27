Analysis: Keys for Sounders to make a deep run in the MLS playoffs

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The fourth-seeded Sounders open the MLS playoffs with a best-of-three series against the fifth-seeded Houston Dynamo beginning Monday at Lumen Field.

Here are three keys for the Sounders as they look to capture a third MLS Cup.

More Morris

If a “big game” Jordan Morris exists, he needs to appear now. The veteran forward is playing in his natural position up top instead of on the left wing and bagged a career-high 13 goals in MLS matches this season. He had five game-winners overall this year – none in matches that mattered.

Morris is goalless in decisive matches through all competitions this season, including Seattle’s regular-season finale against Portland that could’ve won the Cascadia Cup and a 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup berth. His three Leagues Cup goals – one in a pool match against Minnesota and a brace in the Round of 16 against Mexico’s Pumas UNAM – were after the Sounders had a lead. The same for Morris’ lone U.S. Open Cup goal; a quarterfinal road win against USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC.

Rewind to last year’s playoff run when Morris usurped striker Raúl Ruidíaz for the center forward role, and Morris was goalless in a decisive Game 3 opening-round win against FC Dallas at Lumen Field and the semifinal loss to Los Angeles FC. He had a combined five shot attempts, three on target in those matches.

Morris has eight goals and three assists in 21 career playoff appearances since 2016. For the bulk of those games, the offense ran through Ruidíaz and former playmaker Nico Lodeiro.

L.A. tuneup

Looking ahead in the postseason isn’t wise, but let’s be real. Unless there’s an upset, the Sounders must get past LAFC to have a chance to reach their first MLS Cup final since 2020.

Top-seeded LAFC knocked the Sounders out of Leagues Cup and Open Cup this season. LAFC has outscored the Sounders 9-1 overall, including a pair of MLS matches.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer admitted his staff has been prepping a game-plan for LAFC. The issue appears to be small errors or mental lapses that morph into goals, but the Sounders don’t finish similar opportunities their modern rival gifts them.

The opening-round series against Houston should be a tuneup for an anticipated rematch. Punish the Dynamo and get past LAFC and the confidence should be high to manage the rest of the playoff field.

Back to defending

Each of Seattle’s defenders and keeper Stefan Frei had a head-scratching blunder that led to a loss or draw this season. The positive is it was early in the campaign and part of the reason why the Sounders got off to their worst start in club history.

The back line helped Seattle finish as the best defense in MLS for a second straight year. The team conceded a league-fewest 35 goals and racked up 13 clean sheets – backup keeper Andrew Thomas accounting for two when Frei was out with a hamstring injury.

The Sounders must remain stingy and avoid costly turnovers whether up top or in the midfield. Offense is always the best defense, so scoring multiple goals can help reduce the pressure.