Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim named to Naismith Trophy watch list

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga fifth-year forward Yvonne Ejim was named to the 2024-25 Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List on Monday.

Ejim, the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, is one of 50 named to the Naismith Watch List.

She averaged 19.7 points and 8.7 rebounds last season including 15 double-doubles. She scored at least 20 points in 16 games and scored in double figures the 34 games she played in.

The 6-foot-1 Ejim missed two games last season when she played with the Canadian National Team at a tournament in Hungary. She was named to Team Canada and was at the Paris Olympics.

Last month Ejim was named to the watch list for the Mid-Major Player of the Year Award, which she won last year.

Ejim is Gonzaga’s lone returning starter from a team that finished 32-4 overall, the best in school history, and advanced to the Sweet 16.

Gonzaga opens the season Friday night in an exhibition against the College of Idaho at McCarthey Athletic Center. Tipoff is at 6.

The Zags’ regular-season opener is Nov. 5 at home against Montana.

ESPN announced Monday that the Zags’ home game against Oregon State on Dec. 28 will be televised nationally on ESPN2. Tipoff has been changed to 1 p.m., an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

Gonzaga, which received votes in the Associated Press preseason poll, was picked to win the WCC in the coaches’ preseason poll. Oregon State and Washington State were added as affiliate members for two years, beginning this season. WSU was picked to finish second and Oregon State was tabbed fourth.