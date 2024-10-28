Prep notebook: Lewis and Clark girls swimming excels at GSL championship meet; West Valley sweeps 2A league titles

It took until the final event of the meet, but the Lewis and Clark girls swim and dive team prevailed at the Greater Spokane League championships meet at the Eastern Washington University Aquatics Center in Cheney on Saturday.

LC (123 points) edged out Cheney (119) and Pullman (112) for the title. Other teams included Clarkston (43), East Valley (18), Central Valley (18), Ferris (9), Medical Lake (8) and West Valley (5).

The meet was tied heading into the final event, the 4x100-yard relay. The Tigers team of Elishka Janout, Anya Atkinson, Anjali Richards and Ava Swigart beat Cheney by 3 seconds to win the race and earn the championship. The four also combined to win the 4x-50-yard freestyle earlier in the meet.

Janout, a senior, placed first in the 200-yard individual medley and second in the 100-yard backstroke. Swigart, a junior, placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Each of LC’s 15 swimmers qualified for the District 6 4A meet at Whitman College in Walla Walla on Friday.

Other winners included Cheney’s Lauren Howe (50 free, 100 free) and Joyalise O’Dell (100 back), East Valley’s Brigid Dinnen (100 fly, 500 free), Pullman’s Hazel Edge (100 breast) and Ferris’ Sara Rogers (1-meter diving).

West Valley sweeps

Each of West Valley’s five team sports clinched their respective GSL league championships, despite a couple of the teams still having games left on the schedule. Should the football, girls soccer and volleyball win out, each of the five teams would finish undefeated in league.

The football team beat North Central 57-21 on Friday to keep the Eagles (8-0, 5-0) one game ahead of Clarkston (5-3, 4-1) with one to play. West Valley owns the head-to-head tiebreaker as a result of its 58-44 win over the Bantams on Oct. 11. West Valley ends its season on Friday hosting East Valley.

Volleyball has two matches remaining, but beat Clarkston in four sets on Tuesday to remain unbeaten (13-0, 10-0) and three games ahead of second place Pullman (15-5, 8-3) in the loss column.

Girls soccer has two games left as well, and beat Clarkston 6-0 on Tuesday to cement its title. The Eagles (14-0-1, 11-0) have outscored their opponents 104-6 this season.

Both cross country teams went undefeated in head-to-head league matchups this season and won district championships over the weekend, led by first place finishes by Evan McKenzie (16:51.90) and Hadassah Duff (19:32.30).