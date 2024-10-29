Sheriff’s office looking for missing 16-year-old girl

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a “vulnerable” 16-year-old girl who was last seen at school.

Naomi G. Berry was reported missing by her family after she did not return home from school, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate which school she attends.

Berry is known to frequent the Shadle Park Walmart and downtown Spokane, including Crosswalk Youth Shelter Spokane, the sheriff’s office said.

She is white, about 5-foot-2 and has a thin build. She has black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Berry’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10152402.