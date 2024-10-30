Commerce, Colville Tribes sign agreement for more data sovereignty, fewer administrative barriers

By Gabriel Garcia Wenatchee World

NESPELEM, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Commerce and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation signed a memorandum of understanding to “remove administrative barriers, improve communications, and implement culturally appropriate data privacy and security measures,” according to a commerce release.

Commerce Director Mike Fong and Colville Business Council Chairman Jarred-Michael Erickson signed the MOU Oct. 23 at the Colville Tribe’s Lucy F. Covington Government Center, according to the release.

“The MOU removes all phrasing of limited waiver of sovereignty from all contracting and funding agreements for the tribe and Commerce,” wrote Lynda Jensen, Commerce publications and web content editor, in an email. “We replaced that language with a robust dispute resolution process approved by the tribe. Additionally, the MOU process gave the (Confederated Tribes) an opportunity to tell Commerce how we should collect and interact with their tribal data and included a tribal data sovereignty agreement as an attachment.”

The MOU also dictates how commerce will interact with the Colville Tribe’s government and employees at each tribal level consultation through “coordination, informal consultation, and government-to-government consultation,” Jensen wrote.

“One of the greatest benefits of the MOU is that it will help expedite contracting,” Jensen continued. “The comprehensive contracting terms agreed upon in the MOU apply to all future funding agreements. The (Confederate Tribes) now has a tribal-specific funding agreement designed to avoid contracting delays that they faced in the past.”

Neeka Somday, Colville Tribes legislative assistant, told the Wenatchee World, “The Colville Tribes appreciates commerce’s understanding of, and respect for, the tribes’ status as a sovereign nation. MOUs such as this should allow Washington and Colville to work together to fund and construct projects that will benefit all residents of this area.”

“Their (Commerce’s) commitment to consult with the tribes on matters which impact us is a positive development, as is the Department’s acknowledgment that Colville has a sovereign right to control data generated within Colville’s borders,” Erickson stated in the release. “We expect that this agreement will foster strong economic development for the entire area.”

“Strong, vibrant tribal nations and tribal communities strengthen all Washington communities in many ways,” Fong stated in the release. “This MOU formalizes a three-tiered approach to relations that advances our partnerships, encompassing tribal coordination, informal consultation, and formal government-to-government consultation.”