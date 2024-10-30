Difference makers: Nolan Hickman, Michael Ajayi lead Gonzaga to easy win over Warner Pacific

Nolan Hickman

Hickman was on a point-per-minute pace for most of the first half, supplying offense early on when the Zags weren’t quite clicking. He heated up even more, scoring the final five points in a lengthy run that put Gonzaga on top 58-22. Hickman hit three 3-pointers and had 19 points in 14 first-half minutes.

Michael Ajayi

Ajayi, who started the exhibition game against USC but not against the NAIA Knights as coach Mark Few continues to experiment with lineup combinations, was highly efficient off the Zags’ bench. The Pepperdine transfer had 14 points and six rebounds in 14 minutes, exiting for good with 15:09 remaining in the second half. Ajayi had four dunks as the Zags took advantage of Warner Pacific turnovers with easy transition buckets. Ajayi made 6 of 8 shots from the field.

Key moment

Warner Pacific kept it close for the first 9-plus minutes before the Zags took off and never looked back. Gonzaga sandwiched 13-0 and 24-0 runs around a 3-pointer by the Knights’ Matt Solomon. GU’s lead soared to 58-22 before Solomon connected on another 3-pointer late in the first half.