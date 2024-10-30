‘We weren’t ready’: Four-goal first period dooms Spokane Chiefs in 6-3 loss to Edmonton

The Spokane Chiefs dug themselves a hole too deep to get out of against an opponent a long way from home in the fifth game of a brutal nine-game road trip.

The Edmonton Oil Kings scored four goals in the first period – and scored two short-handed goals on the night – in a 6-3 win over the Chiefs in a Western Hockey League game at the Arena on Wednesday.

It’s the only matchup this season between the Chiefs (9-6-0-0) and the Oil Kings (6-5-1-1).

“We weren’t ready as a group,” Chiefs coach Brad Lauer said. “I didn’t think we were understanding who we were playing. I don’t think we were prepared for that type of game, which, is unacceptable.”

The first period was bad enough – but it could have been worse if goalie Dawson Cowan didn’t make two impeccable saves in the first 5 minutes.

“We keep talking about the learning process of it, but at some point in time, we’ve got to understand, we’ve got to learn. And that’s (the coaching staff’s) responsibility,” Lauer said.

After Cowan’s early heroics, Edmonton started the onslaught as Gracyn Sawchyn sprung Adam Jecho on a breakaway for his fourth goal of the season.

The Chiefs were awarded their second power play of the period, but Brayden Crampton had his shot from center point blocked, triggering another breakaway. Roan Woodward’s shot hit the post, but the Oil Kings corralled the rebound and fed Cole Miller, whose shot from the slot went through Cowan’s glove and fluttered into the net for a short-handed goal.

Edmonton added to the lead twice in the last 1:06 of the period. First, Gavin Hodnott’s shot from close range snuck past Cowan on the near post, then Gracyn Sawchyn’s deflection went in with 3 seconds left to make it 4-0.

“There was so much that we weren’t doing, and there wasn’t just one area to focus on,” Lauer said of the first intermission speech. “The biggest thing was that we weren’t competing. We weren’t playing for each other; we weren’t a team. …We had to start competing before we can make any make any adjustments.”

The Chiefs found some life in the second. They finally got on the board with just under 7 minutes to play in the period, when Chase Harrington banged in a rebound on a rush on a power play, his fourth goal of the season.

They made it a two-goal game with 1:51 left in the period when defenseman Owen Schoettler got behind the defense and converted a cross-ice pass from Hayden Paupanekis for his second goal of the season.

“We brought it for a little bit,” Lauer said. “Which was good to see. It shows the character a little bit. But again, it’s a 60-minute game.”

The momentum didn’t last long. Midway through the third period the Oil Kings scored their second short-handed goal, then added an empty-netter with 1:20 left in the game.

“It’s been a problem all year,” Lauer said of the shorties. “I think we’ve had six or seven shorthanded goals against now, and that’s unacceptable. That’s the power play’s responsibility to manage the puck, to do the right things with it, at the right times. And we haven’t done that well this year.”

Roster update: Chiefs 16-year-olds goalie Carter Esler and forward Mathis Preston will miss the next six games as they participate in the 2024 World U17 Hockey Challenge in Sarnia, Ontario with Hockey Canada.

The Chiefs have called up goaltender Ryan Tamelin as an Affiliated Player while Esler is away. Tamelin, a 6-foot-8 netminder out of Invermere, B.C., was recently acquired by Spokane from the Victoria Royals