Gonzaga’s Yvonne Ejim named to Katrina McClain watch list for nation’s top power forward

From staff reports

Gonzaga standout Yvonne Ejim was named Thursday to the watch list for the Katrina McClain Award, given each season to the nation’s top power forward.

Ejim was a finalist for the award a year ago after averaging 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for a Gonzaga team that finished 32-4 and advanced to the Sweet 16.

Maddy Siegrist of Villanova won the award in 2023.

Earlier this week, Ejim was named to the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year watch list. The 6-foot-1 senior – the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year – is the lone returning starter for GU from a season ago.