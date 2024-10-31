‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic says he’s engaged to fellow inmate

"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic is serving a 21-year sentence for scheming to hire someone to kill big-cat sanctuary owner Carole Baskin and violating federal wildlife laws. (Netflix/TNS) (Netflix)

By Sara Vallone Charlotte Observer

Joe Exotic became a household name in 2020 after Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary gained worldwide attention.

The documentary highlighted his tiger sanctuary and his rivalry with fellow tiger enthusiast Carole Baskin.

He was convicted in 2020 of a murder-for-hire plot involving Baskin and on charges of killing tigers, federal officials say.

In 2022, he was resentenced to 21 years in prison, reduced from 22 years. He is serving his sentence at a Florida prison.

And in an Oct. 28 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, revealed he is engaged.

According to Joe Exotic, his fiance’s name is Jorge Marquez, who is a fellow inmate.

“He is 33. He is so amazing and is from Mexico,” the “Tiger King” star wrote. “Now, the quest of getting married in prison and getting him asylum or we (will) be leaving America when we both get out.

“Either way, I wish I would have met him long ago.”

In a July interview with WFLA, Exotic shared his desire for a new trial. He has hopes of overturning his original conviction or receiving a presidential pardon so that he can leave his fame behind him.

“I’m actually appealing my whole case, to overturn my conviction,” Exotic told WFLA. “If I walk out of here tomorrow, … I’m never going to own another animal again.”

Exotic is fighting prostate cancer.

“It’s jail, you know,” he said. “It’s been rough, it really has.”