WSU to take part in 2025 Maui Invitational, participating in event for first time in program history

PULLMAN – Washington State’s men’s basketball team will be packing its bags for Hawaii next fall.

The Cougars will take part in the 2025 Maui Invitational, set for Nov. 24-26 at the Lahaina Civic Center, according to a Thursday release.

It’s the Cougars’ first time participating in the event .

The rest of the field includes Arizona State, Texas, USC, North Carolina State, Seton Hall, UNLV and host school Chaminade.

“We’re thrilled to be participating in the 2025 Maui Invitational,” first-year WSU coach David Riley said via release. “It’s a great opportunity to compete against top teams in this well-respected and historic event. We’re looking forward to seeing all our Island Cougs next November.”

Washington State has played in seven previous multiteam events in the Hawaiian islands, all in Honolulu on Oahu.

Most recently, the Cougars finished fourth in the 2022 Diamond Head Classic.

WSU holds a 12-11 record in Hawaii.