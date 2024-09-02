WSU CB Jamorri Colson out with broken jaw bone, expected to return later this month

PULLMAN – Washington State cornerback Jamorri Colson’s injury is no longer mysterious.

Colson has been out the last couple weeks with a broken jaw bone, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation. The injury happened last month, sidelining Colson for four to six weeks, putting him on track to return for WSU’s game against either San Jose State (Sept. 20) or Boise State (Sept. 28).

Colson, a redshirt junior expected to start headed into this season, missed the final handful of fall camp practices as well as WSU’s season-opening win over Portland State on Saturday.

Earlier Monday, WSU coach Jake Dickert declined to explain the nature of Colson’s injury, which is uncharacteristic of Dickert. In his second full year as the Cougars’ head coach, he has usually been forthcoming about injuries, at the very least indicating the nature of them.

Jake Dickert on the injury to CB Jamorri Colson, who has not been wearing a boot, cast, etc.: “We’re not gonna disclose there.”



Pretty unlike Dickert to decline to mention the nature of an injury. Colson missed time last year with an academic issue. Went JUCO for same reason. pic.twitter.com/R8Wka7hV2r — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 2, 2024

Colson, who played three years at Iowa Western Community College before transferring to WSU in January 2023, came on strong toward the end of last season. Injuries pressed him into action beginning with a loss to Stanford, in which he grabbed his first career interception as a Cougar, and he started in the Apple Cup, recording one pass breakup in that game.

Redshirt freshman Ethan O’Connor started in Colson’s place Saturday, allowing two receptions on three targets. Based on WSU’s depth chart for this Saturday’s game against Texas Tech, which kicks off at 7 p.m. on Fox, O’Connor will start again.