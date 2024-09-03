Cimmaron fire in Spokane Valley largely out, crews monitoring hot spots

The Cimmaron fire remained quiet overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning with firefighters monitoring hot spots, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

The fire burned approximately 13 acres in the Dishman Hills area south of Spokane Valley Monday afternoon. Area residents remained under the lowest evacuation category, level 1 or “get ready” with the fire 45% contained. Evacuations will remain in place until the situation can be re-evaluated at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

About 45 firefighters will remain on scene throughout the day Tuesday.

“It was very quiet overnight,” said Lonnie Rash, chief of Spokane County Fire District 8.

Rash said the fire was too hot Monday afternoon to begin an investigation into the cause of the fire. The Department of Natural Resources will take the lead on investigating the blaze, Rash said.

Rash encouraged residents to take the fire as a warning that fire season isn’t over yet.

“We have to remember that the firestorm in ’91 did not occur until mid-October,” Rash said. “We need to make sure with these above average temperatures that are coming out that people continue to be diligent as our students go back to school, as people are out in the community. The fire season is not done.”