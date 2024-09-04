The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
89°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

A cappella group Pentatonix to harmonize for Northern Quest crowds

Kevin Olusola, left to right, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi and Matt Sallee of Pentatonix perform onstage during A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 8, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. (Getty Images)
From staff reports

A cappella group Pentatonix is bringing its harmonies to Spokane this Wednesday.

Pentatonix first found attention from winning Season 3 of an NBC singing competition show, “The Sing-Off.”

The group’s YouTube channel also grew their following with multiple viral videos on the platform, including covers of “Hallelujah,” “The Sound of Silence” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The channel has garnered over 20 million subscribers.

The group’s Christmas albums have found large success with 2014’s “That’s Christmas to Me” being certified two-times platinum, 2016’s “A Pentatonix Christmas” going platinum and 2021’s “Evergreen” along with 2022’s “Holidays Around the World” being Grammy-nominated for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.”

Pentatonix will perform will be joined by Loren Allred at Northern Quest Resort & Casino on Wednesday. Tickets, $59.50-$449.50, are available at northernquest.com for the 7:30 p.m. show.