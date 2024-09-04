A cappella group Pentatonix to harmonize for Northern Quest crowds

From staff reports

A cappella group Pentatonix is bringing its harmonies to Spokane this Wednesday.

Pentatonix first found attention from winning Season 3 of an NBC singing competition show, “The Sing-Off.”

The group’s YouTube channel also grew their following with multiple viral videos on the platform, including covers of “Hallelujah,” “The Sound of Silence” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The channel has garnered over 20 million subscribers.

The group’s Christmas albums have found large success with 2014’s “That’s Christmas to Me” being certified two-times platinum, 2016’s “A Pentatonix Christmas” going platinum and 2021’s “Evergreen” along with 2022’s “Holidays Around the World” being Grammy-nominated for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.”

Pentatonix will perform will be joined by Loren Allred at Northern Quest Resort & Casino on Wednesday. Tickets, $59.50-$449.50, are available at northernquest.com for the 7:30 p.m. show.