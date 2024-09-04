Community Cookbook: Back-to-school dinner main dishes for busy families and hungry students

By Dick Sellers For the Spokesman-Review

The start of the school year is an explosion of activity and adjustment. It’s a time of excitement and challenge, occasionally accompanied by moments of sheer exasperation and exhaustion for parents and kids alike. Today’s recipes are selected to assist busy families and college students living independently with some of that. The rest of us can enjoy them, too.

If you have a family member who’s away attending school and living independently, you might include copies of several of today’s recipes in their next care package.

Crocked Pork with Root Vegetables isn’t a quick dish, because of the long cooking time. The recipe is here because it’s somewhat fast labor-wise and easy to make.

Tuna Noodle Glop and Chunky Noodles is a tasty and economical pasta dish that can be on the table in little more than the time it takes to cook a pot of noodles. It’s perfect for one or two people. Doubling or tripling the recipe makes it ideal for small families.

Burritos are amazing. Fill them with almost anything, take them almost anywhere, and, best of all, eat them almost anytime. All that’s needed to make Lazy Guy Burritos are a cooking appliance, paring knife and can opener.

Kids and teens will generally love burritos, and the fillings can vary to suit individual tastes. The same basic methods can be used to build bigger and better burritos. Think breakfast burritos, cheesesteak burritos, beef and bean burritos and chicken Suisse burritos. Are you convinced yet?

Part 2 of Back-to-school, featuring speedy soups and sandwiches, will be presented next week; same time, same place.

Crocked Pork Roast with Root Vegetables

Slowly-cooked pork roast with root vegetables and pork gravy? Whoa! Eating doesn’t get much better than this. Once the ingredients are in the pot, most of the work on this massive amount of food is complete. The aroma emanating from the pork and vegetables as they cook is sublime.

4 cups, sliced into 1-inch cubes, potatoes

3½ cups, sliced into 1-inch pieces, onion

2½ cups, sliced into 1-inch pieces, carrot

3-4 large garlic cloves, peeled and coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

4½-5½ pounds boneless pork shoulder or butt roast, excess fat trimmed off

1¾ cup broth or water

Combine the first four ingredients (through garlic) in a 6- or 7-quart crockpot. Combine the next four ingredients (through black pepper). Lightly rub the seasoning onto all surfaces of the roast. Place the roast on the vegetables with the fattest side facing up. Pour the broth or water over the roast. Cover with the lid and cook on low for 10-12 hours or 5-6 hours on high. Lower, slower cooking is best by far (overnight works well if you have the time in the morning to process the finished food; if not, an early-morning start works well). When done, remove the roast and vegetables with a slotted spoon. If preferred, de-fat the remaining juice with a fat strainer. Or pour it into a medium bowl, refrigerate for a couple of hours, then skim the fat off with a spoon. Strain the juice, if preferred. Use the juice, about 4 cups, to make a delicious, low-fat gravy or sauce, or use as is.

Notes: Other vegetables, such as celery, turnips, beets, radishes and parsnips, can be used. This recipe requires a 6- or 7-quart crockpot. Scale the recipe down for smaller crockpots. Avoid lifting the lid during cooking, as this will increase the cooking time.

Yields: Eight to 10 main-dish servings

Tuna Noodle Glop

Classic tuna noodle casseroles are baked in the oven. The ones I’ve encountered have usually been dry and underflavored. This stovetop version is saucy and flavorful. My buddies and I made it while attending college. We called it tuna noodle glop for the sound it made when it was accidentally spilled onto the kitchen’s linoleum floor once (OK, maybe more than once). With shrinking food cans and evolving tastes and methods―, even Tuna Noodle Glop has changed a little since then. It’s still quick and easy and as delicious as ever.

5 (ounces) dried noodles

1 (10½-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup

1 (5-ounce) can drained, water-packed chunk tuna

⅓ cup thawed frozen peas

4 teaspoons butter or margarine

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

2-4 Tablespoons milk

Cook the noodles in salted, boiling water until tender. Drain well. Heat the remaining ingredients, except the milk, in a large saucepan over medium heat, breaking the tuna up while stirring occasionally (don’t let it reach a simmer). Stir in the noodles and heat through, stirring frequently. Stir in 1 Tablespoon of milk at a time to loosen up the sauce, as needed (too much will make the dish watery and dilute the flavor).

Notes: Alternatively, combine all the ingredients, except the noodles and milk, in a microwavable container. Heat through, using 50% power and stirring every 50-60 seconds (don’t let the sauce overheat along the edge). Mini-farfalle or extra-wide egg noodles are good choices for pasta.

Yields: Two or three main-dish servings

Chunky Noodles

Campbell’s marketed the first line of chunky soups. Other brands quickly followed in an attempt to capture some of the success. Several chunky soup varieties make good foundations upon which to build more substantial dishes. One of my favorites is the Sirloin Burger. My favorite dish to make with it is Chunky Noodles. The dish is quick and easy, inexpensive, and makes a hearty dinner main dish. Butter or margarine and a pinch of thyme or rosemary give the dish a nearly homemade taste. Add a salad, bread and beverage for a nice busy-day dinner for two. Double or triple the recipe for a family.

5 (ounces) dried noodles

1 (18.8-ounce) can Sirloin Burger Chunky Soup or equivalent

½ teaspoon cornstarch

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

Pinch (1/16 teaspoon) ground thyme or rosemary

1-1½ Tablespoon butter or margarine

½ teaspoon dried parsley

Cook the noodles in salted, boiling water until tender; drain well. Add the next four ingredients (through thyme or rosemary) to a large saucepan. Heat just to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat to a lower medium heat and lightly boil for 1-1½ minute, stirring occasionally. Stir in the butter or margarine and parsley. Stir in the noodles and heat through.

Notes: Mini-farfalle, mini-penne and extra-wide egg noodles are good pasta choices for this dish. The sauce can also be served over rice, mashed potatoes or mashed cauliflower.

Yields: Three main-dish servings

Lazy Guy Bean Burritos

Store-bought frozen bean burritos? They’re not my first choice. Sure, they’re convenient, but they don’t hold a candle to the quality and flavor of homemade burritos. Homemade bean burritos are convenient, when made with canned refried beans and pre-shredded cheese. These burritos can be heated in a microwave oven, baked in a conventional oven, or browned in a skillet for extra flavor. They can be wrapped and frozen, ready for use anytime. Use the simple techniques in this recipe to make burritos stuffed with all sorts of possible ingredients.

1 (16-ounce) can refried beans

⅓ cup very finely chopped onion

⅓ cup very finely chopped jalapeño pepper or onion

¼ cup salsa (optional; don’t use chunky salsa)

8 8-inch flour tortillas

1 cup shredded Cheddar, Mexican blend, or Jack cheese

Salsa for serving

To make the filling, combine the first four ingredients (through salsa; omit the salsa, if preferred; the beans must be very thick for burritos) in a medium bowl. Microwave a tortilla on high power for 10 seconds. Place it on a plate and evenly spread ⅓ cup of the beans in a 2-inch wide ribbon along the centerline of the tortilla to within 1¼ inch of each end. Top the beans with 2 Tablespoons of cheese. Fold the nearest flap over the filling. Compress the filling by lightly dragging the folded flap back slightly. Fold the uncovered portion of both ends of the tortilla over the folded flap, then roll the folded portion and enclosed filling over the remaining flap, leaving the seam side down. Repeat with the remaining ingredients. Microwave on high power until heated through, about 35 seconds for each burrito (with the filling starting at room temperature). Let the burritos cool to serving temperature on a cooling rack. Serve warm with salsa. If preferred, leave the ends open and serve on plates, enchilada-style (see notes below).

Notes: A microwave grill makes heating the burritos slightly easier and helps to keep the tortillas dry on the outside. Serve enchilada-style by topping the heated burritos with salsa or enchilada sauce. Heat in the microwave oven until the sauce is warmed, then top with plenty of shredded lettuce and finely chopped onion. Canned refried beans aren’t equal in quality. Excellent brands include Taco Bell, Carlita, Allens and Rosarita. More than a few of the unmentioned brands taste like cardboard. The burritos can be wrapped and frozen for future use. This recipe was developed using a 1,000-watt microwave oven with a turntable. Cooking times may vary.

Yields: Eight burritos

