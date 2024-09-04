Dr. Ryan Cole’s medical license reinstated after questions raised about health district board role

By Kyle Pfannenstiel Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, who serves as the physician representative on a Treasure Valley-area public health agency’s board, has reinstated his lapsed Idaho medical license.

Since 2021, Cole has served on the Central District Health Board of Health, which directs Idaho’s largest regional public health department.

Idaho law requires public health districts to have a licensed physician on their boards.

Cole’s license was listed as lapsed as late as 3 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho Board of Medicine records show. But by 4 p.m., his license was listed as active.

The Idaho Press first reported on Cole’s Idaho medical license lapsing. Central District Health first found out about Cole’s lapsed license when the Idaho Press reached out last week, district spokesperson Maria Ortega told the Idaho Capital Sun in an email.

Cole could apply to renew his license for two years for $300 in fees, Idaho Board of Medicine spokesperson Bob McLaughlin told the Sun on Wednesday morning.

Since January, Cole’s medical license has been restricted in the state of Washington. That decision came after regulators found he shared COVID-19 disinformation and broke medical standards by virtually prescribing ivermectin to COVID patients, against medical practice, the Sun reported.

Lapsed medical license could have affected Cole’s position

But before Cole’s license was renewed, officials were mulling how his license lapse affected his health district board position.

It’s up to Ada County’s Board of Commissioners, who initially appointed Cole, to decide whether he remains, Central District Health board chair Elt Hasbrouck told the Sun in an interview midday Wednesday.

“We have notified the Ada County commissioners, Commissioner Rod Beck that their person that serves on the board as the doctor is no longer eligible,” Hasbrouck said. “It is up to them to see what they want to do.”

Cole is “still showing up to meetings. He’s still being involved. He’s got some good ideas, and good talent,” Hasbrouck added.

“One … member of the district board, if available to serve, shall be a physician licensed by the Idaho state board of medicine,” Idaho law says.

It’s up to commissioners in the four counties that Central District Health serves to decide “whether that is Dr. Cole or a different (Board of Health) member,” not Central District Health, Ortega said early Wednesday afternoon.

Central District Health serves four counties – Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley.

Cole could not be immediately reached for comment.

How was Cole appointed?

Cole has served on the Central District Health board since 2021. He was initially appointed in a 2-1 vote by Ada County Commissioners Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson. Cole’s appointment was later confirmed by county commissioners in the health district.

It’s usually up to the larger counties in health districts to find physician representatives for the health district board, said Hasbrouck, a commissioner in rural Valley County, Idaho’s fifth geographically largest county home to less than 12,000 people.

“It’s really hard in all the other smaller counties to get a doctor. So, it’s always kind of come from Ada County, because they’re the biggest county in our district,” he said.

Cole’s term on the health district board expires June 2026.

Central District Health’s board bylaws say that board appointments must be confirmed by a majority vote of commissioners in counties that the district serves. The county commissioner boards fill vacancies “acting jointly,” the health board’s bylaws say.

Based on the health board’s bylaws, Ortega said, “it is my understanding that all commissioners confirm jointly the (Board of Health) members, although each county appoints their own members.”

The Central District Health board’s next scheduled meeting is Oct. 18.

Cole could be removed from the Central District Health board if a majority of county commissioners in the district vote for it, the board’s bylaws say. Board members may also resign.

What is a lapsed Idaho medical license?

A lapsed license means that the window to renew the license has passed, and “the license is out of compliance,” according to the website for the Division of Occupational & Professional Licenses, of which the Idaho Board of Medicine is a part.

Reinstating a lapsed license requires that physicians answer questions related to the application process, and pay $300 in fees, including $100 in reinstatement and $200 for license renewals. The license renewal would last for two years, McLaughlin told the Sun in an email.

After five years with lapsed Idaho medical licenses, those medical licenses expire, and physicians must submit a new license application.

Cole also let his Idaho medical license lapse June 30, 2023, for just more than two weeks, McLaughlin told the Sun.

Has the Idaho Board of Medicine investigated Cole’s medical license?

Cole’s Idaho medical license was first issued in September 2003, Idaho Board of Medicine records show.

Following Cole’s medical license restriction in Washington, Idaho Board of Medicine spokesperson McLaughlin has declined to say if Cole’s Idaho medical license is under investigation, saying he’s unable to address questions about specific licensed providers unless they’ve received formal discipline in Idaho.

But generally, the Idaho Board of Medicine can adopt another jurisdiction’s order – or impose its own order – when that licensed provider is disciplined elsewhere on grounds that apply under Idaho law, McLaughlin said. The Idaho Board of Medicine can also choose not to pursue disciplinary action in response to discipline in other states.

Action taken against an Idaho doctor’s medical license would show on their license record, McLaughlin said.

The Idaho Board of Medicine previously closed a complaint into Cole’s Idaho medical license without looking into patient records, the Sun previously reported.