Analysis: Here is how Seahawks rookie class is faring heading into season

SEATTLE – By just about any objective measure, the Seattle Seahawks had two of the most productive rookie classes in the NFL each of the past two seasons.

The 2022 class played 4,868 snaps, the second most in the NFL, and produced an unexpected Pro Bowler in fifth-round cornerback Riq Woolen.

Last year’s class didn’t play quite as much, although still a lot, at 3,719 snaps. The Seahawks’ 15 rookies on the 53-man roster ranked second in the NFL, and Pro Football Focus (fifth) and NFL.com (sixth) ranked it among the top six rookie classes in the league at the end of the season for overall contribution. Again there was a Pro Bowler in cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

The Seahawks didn’t have the same type of high-end draft capital this year (after using picks the previous two years thanks to the trade with the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson) with only their own pick in the first round and none in the second, which was used to acquire Leonard Williams last October.

There doesn’t figure to be the same type of production from the 2024 rookie class.

As the first regular-season game week begins, the Seahawks have nine rookies on their 53-man roster – seven draft picks and two undrafted free agents. The Seahawks have another three rookies on the practice squad who could be called up at any time to play (practice squad players can be elevated three times to play before having to be added to the 53-man roster).

Here’s a look at the rookies and their depth chart status entering the week:

DL Byron Murphy II (first round, 16th overall): Murphy is listed second at defensive end behind Jarran Reed on the team’s public depth chart released Tuesday. That’s just semantics as they list the starting base defense, and Murphy may not play as much in obvious run downs when the team will go with Reed, Williams and Johnathan Hankins. Murphy will be a regular in the nickel defense and in other situations and counted on to become a consistent threat as an interior pass rusher. “I’m excited,” Reed said this week when asked about Murphy. “I can see what he can do and it’s time for him to go out there and show the world.”

Guard Christian Haynes (third round, 81st overall): Haynes has been in a battle for the right guard spot with second-year player Anthony Bradford. Coach Mike Macdonald last week wouldn’t say who will start. The depth chart lists Bradford first and Haynes second, which is consistent with how it looked at the end of the preseason. Even if he doesn’t start, Haynes could see time in a rotation at right guard. He would be the third guard and set to play if either Bradford or left guard Laken Tomlinson got hurt. Tomlinson also has just a one-year contract, and the team appears to be setting up a possible long-term guard tandem of Haynes and Bradford.

Linebacker Tyrice Knight (fourth round, 118th overall): Knight spent most of the preseason working as the starting weakside linebacker with Jerome Baker sidelined with an injury. Baker is expected to be back – he practiced Monday – and is listed first on the depth chart. Knight can back up at either ILB spot (he’s listed as the backup middle linebacker with Drake Thomas the backup at WLB) and will see significant snaps on special teams.

Tight end AJ Barner (fourth round, 121st overall): Barner is listed fourth on the depth chart at tight end. The top two – Noah Fant and Pharaoh Brown – have been battling injuries. Fant practiced Monday but Brown did not. Even if both can go, Barner might be active Sunday to play special teams and as depth in case of injury. The Seahawks usually had four TEs active last year and figure to often go that route this year with Fant, Brown, Barner and Brady Russell.

Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (fifth round, 136th overall): Pritchett is listed as a backup at right cornerback behind Riq Woolen. That’s because veteran Artie Burns is on the practice squad and not listed on the 53-man depth chart. If Burns is healthy (he’s been battling a toe injury), he’ll be active and be a backup at both corner spots. That could leave Pritchett inactive on game day depending on how the rest of the roster shakes out as they will likely have UDFA CB Dee Williams active to return kicks. The Seahawks like Pritchett’s potential, and he’ll likely play at some point this season. If Burns can’t go, that could be as soon as Sunday.

Guard Sataoa Laumea (sixth round, 179th overall): Laumea is listed as the backup to Tomlinson at left guard. The Seahawks might keep just three guards active on game day, so if one of the two starting guards were injured, Haynes likely would move up and play (assuming he enters the day as a backup). Laumea came on late in the preseason to play consistently with the backups after spending much of the early weeks of camp on the third team.

Offensive tackle Michael Jerrell (sixth round, 207th overall): Jerrell is listed as the backup to George Fant at right tackle. As with Laumea, Jerrell could be inactive on game day, with Stone Forsythe the backup at both tackle spots against the Broncos. Jerrell got more time with the backups as camp wore on. It was notable that the Seahawks kept both on the 53 and kept 11 offensive linemen, more than is typical. While Jerrell and Laumea could be inactive much of the year, Schneider said keeping them was a sign of their potential and the difficulty in identifying promising offensive linemen.

Cornerback Dee Williams (UDFA): Williams is listed on the third team at cornerback. He’s also listed as the first-team punt returner and second at kickoff returner – those will be his main roles. The Seahawks are likely to have two returners back for kickoffs, and Williams will likely join receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. with the first unit.

Center Jalen Sundell (UDFA): Sundell, out of North Dakota State, might have been the biggest surprise to make the 53-man roster, not signing until July 23. He’s listed third at center behind Connor Williams and Olu Oluwatimi. With Williams still getting back into full football shape following ACL surgery last December, they kept Sundell as insurance. Whether Sundell is active on game day will depend on the team’s confidence in Williams.

The Seahawks have three undrafted rookie free agents on their practice squad – linebacker Michael Barrett, running back George Holani and defensive end DeVere Levelston.

The only draft pick not to make either the 53 or the practice squad was cornerback D.J. James, a sixth-rounder taken 192nd overall. James visited the New York Giants last week but is not on an NFL roster. As of the weekend, he was one of just two drafted rookies who was released and had not re-signed to either a practice squad or a 53-man roster.