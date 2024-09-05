The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
‘Dare You to Move’ to see Switchfoot at the Pavilion on Friday

Chad Butler, Tim Foreman, Jerome Fontamillas, Jon Foreman and Drew Shirley of Switchfoot perform at the Drop: Switchfoot at the GRAMMY Museum on Aug. 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)
From staff reports

The U.S. Pavilion will host its last concert of the 2024 season on Friday with Switchfoot.

The alternative rock group has tackled many themes and sounds since their debut in 1997. This includes the indie rock of “Learning to Breathe,” the more mainstream and three-times platinum “The Beautiful Letdown” and a holiday record in the form of “This Is Our Last Christmas Album.”

A few of Switchfoot’s most popular tracks include “Meant to Live,” “Dare You to Move,” “Native Tongue” and “I Won’t Let You Go,” featuring Lauren Daigle.

When they play the U.S. Pavilion during the “Help From My Friends Summer Tour,” Switchfoot will be joined by Blue October(“Hate Me” and “Into the Ocean”) and Matt Nathanson (“Come On Get Higher” and “Faster”).

Tickets, $59.95-$65, are on sale through axs.com for the 6 p.m. all-ages show. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.