CDC reports COVID levels high in WA as 2 new vaccines approved

Minka Atkinson, The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

Sep. 6—Updated COVID-19 vaccines meant to target currently circulating strains of the virus are now available.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved two versions of the vaccine Aug. 22: the 2024-2025 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the 2024-2025 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have a preference for one vaccine over the other, and both are recommended for anyone 6 months and older.

The FDA also issued an Emergency Use Authorization Aug. 30 for the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted, for use on anyone 12 years and older. An Emergency Use Authorization means the vaccine is not fully approved and has not undergone the same type of review as approved vaccines, but the FDA believes its benefits outweigh the known risks and there are no adequate alternatives.

Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, Novavax is a protein-based vaccine, not an mRNA vaccine. Novavax vaccines inject a COVID-19 protein into people, while the newer mRNA vaccines have bodies build the protein.

COVID-19 levels in Washington are currently very high, according to wastewater monitoring data from the CDC. However, the Washington State Department of Health reports that as of Aug. 31, only 19.5% of the population was up to date on COVID-19 vaccination for the 2023-2024 season.

The state department of health has stopped updating vaccination data for the 2023-2024 season. Reporting for the 2024-2025 season will begin in September.

Who should get vaccinated?

The CDC recommends everyone aged 6 months and older should get an updated vaccine, including people who have been vaccinated before and people who have had COVID-19.

The vaccine helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 and reduces the chance of hospitalization or experiencing Long COVID.

It is especially important for people who have never received a COVID-19 vaccine, are 65 or older, are at high risk for severe COVID-19, live in a long-term care facility or are pregnant or breastfeeding, according to the CDC. Groups that are at high risk include older adults, people with existing medical conditions and people who can’t access health care.

Because the COVID-19 virus is constantly changing and vaccine effectiveness declines over time, the CDC recommends repeated vaccinations, similar to its recommendations for flu vaccines.

Updated flu vaccines for the season are also available. Both vaccines can be administered safely in the same visit, according to the CDC.

Q&A

Where can I order a free test?

People can order free at-home COVID-19 tests at the end of this month at COVIDTests.gov.

U.S. households will be able to order four free COVID-19 tests, which can be used through the end of the year.

Can I use an expired COVID test?

The FDA does not recommend using at-home COVID-19 tests beyond their expiration dates because they could give inaccurate or invalid test results.

However, some tests’ expiration dates have been extended. Check tinyurl.com/yteek4w4 for those dates.

Where are vaccines offered?

Vaccines are available at many pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens and Safeway. The CDC offers an online tool, vaccines.gov, that people can use to find nearby pharmacies.

COVID-19 vaccines are covered by most insurance plans. They are also available for free for all children in Washington aged 18 or younger through the Childhood Vaccine Program and for low-income or uninsured adults through the Washington State Adult Vaccine Program.

Adults aged 19 or older can qualify for the Adult Vaccine Program if their income is at or below the federal poverty level. In 2024, the federal poverty level is $31,200 for a family of four.

The Cowlitz Family Health Center participates in both the Childhood Vaccine Program and the Adult Vaccine Program, CEO Jim Coffee said. The center has locations in Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock and Woodland.

The state purchases vaccines for the programs through a combination of state and federal funds and distributes them to participating healthcare providers. When they are not provided by the state, COVID-19 vaccines can cost the Family Health Center $150-175 per dose, Coffee said.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include information about the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

Minka Atkinson is a news reporter for The Daily News covering education, health and social services in Cowlitz County.