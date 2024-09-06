Week 1 prep football preview: Changes aplenty, but also some big league matchups early

Are you ready for some football?

With a turn of the calendar page to September, it’s time to strap on pads and buckle up chin straps as high school football returns to Eastern Washington.

But before the games – a primer.

There are plenty of changes this season to classification and league alignment in the Greater Spokane League and others, and we have you covered. Ready? There will be a test at the end.

Ferris and Mead are back up to 4A. Central Valley is down to 3A. Shadle Park is back up to 3A. North Central is playing a 2A schedule for all sports, but if it wins a league title it can qualify for the 3A playoffs. Deer Park moves up to 2A and joins the GSL.

In addition to Deer Park leaving the Northeast A, Freeman and Newport move down to 2B, leaving the NEA a four-team league this classification cycle.

Got it? Good. Let’s play some football – because there are some big league games right off the bat.

All games Friday, 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Records are from last season.

Game of the week

Gonzaga Prep (10-2, 8-0) at Ridgeline (8-3, 6-2): The league schedule-makers should have put this one – a battle between playoff teams last season – in late October or November.

G-Prep’s Bullpups hand the clipboard to longtime assistant Nathan Graham but expect the same formula with the triple option and a stout defense. Senior RB and wrestling champion Noah Holman returns to the backfield after a year of injury.

The Falcons have high hopes after making the playoffs in their third season of the program last year. Seniors QB Landon Garner and WR Brayden Allen – the league’s career, season and game reception record holder – are both all-state candidates.

GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane (9-2, 7-1) at Central Valley (4-6, 4-4): Another game with potential postseason flair. The Wildcats lost a lot of offense to graduation, but they’ll start with a couple of road-graders up front in seniors Peyton Day and Lance Airey. CV senior RB Beau Butner is shifting his focus from defense to offense and should be a dynamic ball carrier.

University (4-6, 3-5) at Mead (5-5, 4-4): U-Hi’s Titans head into the season with new coach Joe Ireland and a solid core of seniors on the offensive line. The Panthers will rely on junior QB JJ Leman and two capable runners, Jimmy Frahm and Keegan Mallon.

Cheney (0-10, 0-8) at Lewis and Clark (5-5, 3-5): The Blackhawks start over with ex-Eastern Washington All-American John Graham at the helm. LC’s Tigers break in their new coach Kyle Snell.

Shadle Park (8-2, 4-2) at Ferris (2-8, 1-7): The Highlanders move up with 15 starters returning, including all three offensive playmakers from last season: QB Kaden Hooper, RB Nic Tilton and WR Jacob Boston. John Olson is a three-year starter at QB for Ferris’ Saxons, who will feature multiple sophomores on both sides of the ball.

Nonleague

Rogers (7-3, 4-2) at Davis: The Pirates are hungry to reach the playoffs again after qualifying for the first time since 2015 last year. They go on the road to open the season and expect Gavyn Bodman to have plenty of chances to carry the ball.

North Central (2-8, 0-6) at Colville (4-5, 2-4): NC has a bunch of starters back and hopes to make inroads in the 2A classification. The 1A Crimson Hawks lean on senior all-league RB Braden Dunham and junior QB Brock Benson.

Timberlake at West Valley (6-4, 4-2): The Eagles have 28 letter winners back and are loaded with seniors, led by QB Ethan Turley and RB Austin Clark. Timberlake has been outscored 93-36 in two losses this season.

East Valley (3-7, 1-5) at Freeman (8-4, 4-2): EV’s Knights are led on offense by juniors QB Tarin Fields and RB JJ Bitner. The Scotties kick off their season in a lower classification with loads of senior talent, including wideouts Colton Wells and Vance Coyner.

Deer Park (6-4, 4-2) vs Meridian (Wash.): DP’s Stags start their first season at 2A with a road trip to the Apple Bowl in Wenatchee. Seniors Jack Martinez and Gavin Carnahan were All-NEA picks last season.

Lakeside (12-1, 6-0) at Pullman (5-5, 3-3): The Greyhounds have to replace a lot of offense with the graduation of Champ Powaukee and expect RB Brady Coulter to shoulder much of that load. Lakeside reloads with senior RB Brady Nine after reaching the state title game for the first time in program history last season.

Moscow at Clarkston (8-3, 5-1): The host Bantams are breaking in a new QB but return a ton of talent, including 2A player of the year candidate WR/DB Ryken Craber.

Riverside (3-6, 2-4) at Newport (4-6, 3-3): The Rams are young, led by juniors QB Ethan Wilfong, but hope to make noise in the revamped NEA. Host Newport would like to get momentum heading into its 2B schedule with a win over a former NEA opponent.