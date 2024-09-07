Whitworth forces seven turnovers in season-opening rout of Gustavus Adolphus

From staff reports

SAINT PETER, Minn. – Whitworth began its pursuit of back-to-back Northwest Conference titles on a hunt for the football.

The 24th-ranked Pirates (1-0) chased down seven turnovers, including five interceptions, en route to a blowout 40-7 win over Gustavus Adolphus on Saturday in their season opener.

The defensive effort gave Whitworth time to get going on offense. The Pirates were held to three points in the first quarter and led 13-0 at halftime before piling on 27 points in the second half.

Former Mead standout quarterback Ryan Blair completed 22 of 38 attempts for 332 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

Blair hit wide receiver Evan Liggett for scores of 36, 39 and 43 yards.

Liggett led the team with four receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown. Caelin Johnson added four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive back Daniel McKeirnan (Gonzaga Prep) had two interceptions. Omari Williams, Chris Knutson and Liggett also picked off Gusties (0-1) quarterback George Sandven, who was held to 17 of 34 attempts for 195 yards and a touchdown.

Whitworth returns for its home opener Saturday against Eastern Oregon.