Andy Perez leads hit parade, Spokane Indians down Everett in Northwest League season finale

EVERETT – On to the playoffs.

Andy Perez had three hits and three RBIs and the Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 9-2 in the final Northwest League regular season game at Funko Field on Sunday.

Perez hit a two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning and added an RBI single in the seventh.

The Indians jumped out to a quick start. Charlie Condon delivered a two-run double in the first inning and they got two more in the second on a groundout and RBI single by Dyan Jorge.

Condon, Jorge and Kyle Karros all finished with two hits.

Starter Alberto Pacheco (1-1) allowed one run on six hits and three walks over five innings.

Leaders: Cole Carrigg earned the league home run title with 16 and was second in stolen bases with 51. Karros was the RBI champion with 78 and batting average leader at .311.

Playoffs: The best-of-five championship series starts Tuesday at Vancouver. Games 3-5 will be at Patterson Baseball Complex at Gonzaga starting Friday.