2024 Fall Preps Preview: Girls soccer capsules for Greater Spokane League and Northeast A

Capsules for the 2024 Greater Spokane League and Northeast A girls soccer teams.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2023 season.

GSL 4A

Ferris (8-10-1, 3-6, eighth): Coach Alex Bray returns for his seventh season with nine starters back for the Saxons, led by senior all-league picks Sylvie Washington (MF) and Myann Johanson (GK). The team missed state by one game last season. “Losing that game has the girls very motivated to get past that point,” Bray said. “We have strong team leaders and a desire to compete with the best.”

Gonzaga Prep (16-3. 8-1, first): The Bullpups are reloaded for another run to state. A year after finishing fourth in Washington 4A, Gonzaga Prep has seven senior starters, including first-team all-GSL Jennah Wanner who was offensive player of the year in her sophomore year. Expect her to take on a major role this fall. Julia Few, first-team all-league and Ava Felice, second-team, will provide even more attacking firepower for G-Prep.

Lewis and Clark (8-8-3, 4-5, sixth): No information provided.

Mead (13-8, 5-4, fifth): The expectation for the Panthers is to win the GSL every year and 2024 is no different, fourth-year head coach Casey Curtis said. This year will be completely different just from the fact that perennial star Teryn Gardner graduated, leaving a big hole. Curtis sees the depth of his team, including all-leaguers Noran Cullen and Rylee Vanos as a strength. Senior goalie Joey Hornyak is the linchpin who will play at the University of Wyoming next season.

GSL 3A

Central Valley (0-15, 0-9, 10th): It was another down season in 2023 for the Bears who finished winless for the second-straight season. Anne Siebert, the former junior varsity coach takes over for Rob Rowe. Junior goalkeeper Mallory Olson who racked up all-league honorable mention honors in 2022 is back. Addie Reidt and Sophie Taylor will be paired in the midfield.

Cheney (6-8, 3-6, seventh): Head coach Nels Radtke will deal with a very new roster as seven starters graduated, including three all-league players. Radtke hopes a couple incoming freshmen make an immediate impact, but also conceded that it will take some time to get everyone on the same page. Senior keeper Kiah Klauss is 100% after knee surgery and the expectation is she will be the team leader from the back.

Mt. Spokane (12-6-0, 6-3, fourth): The Wildcats reached a state elite eight game last season and new coach Mike Pellicio has 10 letterwinners and five starters back from that squad. Key returners include all-league selections senior Dakota Hansen (MF), junior GK Kenzie Shuler and sophomore Avery Davidson (MF).

Ridgeline (12-4, 8-1, second): The defending GSL champs return 17 varsity players and eight starters in total. Preslie Young is the biggest loss up top, but first-teamer Quinn Mueller and second-teamer Quinn Mueller will partner up with sophomore newcomer Lydia Lynn as a three-headed attack. A deep postseason run is the expectation, third-year head coach Tiera Como said. Aliana Vakalolama, a sophomore goalkeeper and U-20 player for Fiji, will look to squash all chances.

Shadle Park (3-12-0, 3-7, fifth 2A): The Highlanders return 13 letterwinners for third-year coach Marc Mason, including senior Addison Jahn and sophomore Peyton Boston, who also has joined the Spokane Shadow. “With only losing one senior last year, the team is well-established together though still has few players (14) in the varsity ranks,” Mason said, noting that the team has several freshmen who play club and will get playing time.

University (12-5-0, 7-2, third): GSL offensive MVP junior Carsyn Gildehaus (17 goals) leads seven starters returning for sixth-year coach Kara Sharpe. “Gildehaus is fast, dynamic and a natural goal scorer,” Sharpe said. Fellow juniors Chloe Ahumada (MF) and Lilly Heaton (D) are also all-league picks. “Our team will rely heavily on our strength up the middle of the pitch,” Sharpe added.

GSL 2A

Deer Park (10-8-1, 8-4, third NEA): Joining the Stags is first-year head coach Scott Phillips, who is in his eighth season as a varsity head coach overall. Deer Park is looking to make the state tournament for the first time since 2022 after losing only three starters and letter winners. Two of them were all-league players, but all-league senior Rylee Pfeifer who had 31 goals with eight assists and junior all-leaguer Sienna Breneman, 16 goals with 16 assists, return to the squad to bolster the attack.

East Valley (11-7-0, 6-4, third): “Our incoming freshmen will play a huge role in dictating our route for the season as we are a young team,” third-year coach Rik Robles said. Senior forward Alexis Griswold and juniors Hayden Anderson (F) and Abby Moore (MF) are key returners.

North Central (3-11-0, 1-8): “We are excited for the new start and new teams we will be competing against this season,” coach Matt Leonard said about the move to a 2A schedule. The Wolfpack return 14 letterwinners and seven starters, including honorable mention all-league senior GK Abby Liezen and fellow seniors Tierney Warren (D) and Ava Gomez (MF).

Pullman (6-11-1, 3-7, fourth): Seven starters return for second-year coach Katie Evermann, including senior all-league picks Lillian Cobos (GK) and Amelia Cobos (MF).

Rogers (2-13, 0-10, sixth): Without a true JV team, the Pirates always take time to acclimate to game play. They are young again this season as six starters graduated including co-captains and second-team all-league players Emily Peabody and Lydia Hogan. Head coach Mike Duke is in his sixth season and he hopes to see growth through the league season and to cause havoc for some of the top teams.

West Valley (21-1-0, 10-0): The Eagles didn’t take an “L” last season until the state championship game and seventh-year coach CC Collins returns 11 letterwinners and seven starters from that squad. League offensive MVP Jenna Howe enters her junior season, while captains Ashlyn Chase (MF) and Claire Busse (MF) are returning first-team all-leaguers. “We have big goals to win state this year,” Collins said.

NEA

Colville (3-13-0, 2-9, sixth): Sixth-year coach Tasha Luu has seven starters back, including senior leaders Kalista Malone (FW) and Payton Erma (D). “With nine incoming freshman we are a very young team that will improve as the season continues,” Luu said. “I look forward to the growth that will come as we get game time against competitive opponents”

Lakeside (14-5-1, 10-1, first): The Eagles are in a bit of a rebuilding mode as Ayanna Tobeck, the league MVP and Meliah Servatius, a first-team all-league player, graduated. Injuries and other departures have left an inexperienced squad, specifically in the sense that they haven’t spent many minutes together. Third-year head coach Wayne Ferris said everyone will have to learn quickly and he will be looking for players to assert themselves as difference makers.

Riverside (11-8, 8-4, fourth): Another first-year head coach in the area as Matty Smith takes the reigns for the Rams. Two starters graduated from the fourth-place team, all-league forward Ashlee Clausen and all-league goalie Mariah Mally. Four players expect to take on larger roles: seniors Haley Kasinger, Lainey Schweiger and Rylee Saguid and junior Mikaela Davis.