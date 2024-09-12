2024 Fall Preps Preview: Slowpitch softball capsules for Greater Spokane League

Capsules for the 2024 Greater Spokane League slowpitch softball teams.

In alphabetical order. Records and standings from 2023 season.

Central Valley (14-11, 7-5): The Bears are young but experienced, led by all-league selections junior Ella Bendele (OF) and sophomore Shilo McCoy (SS). Six letterwinners – all starters – return for veteran coach Joe Stanton.

Cheney (6-12, 5-8): First-year coach Makayla Shay has five letterwinners back, including starters senior Allie Halverson (SS), junior Sierra Mendoza (OF) and sophomore utility Millie Beito, an all-league honorable mention pick. Freshman first base Rheylyn Kucirka should provide a spark.

East Valley (4-11, 3-9): The Knights return five starters for first-year coach Justin Sinn, who also coaches baseball at EV. Junior infielder JC Weger and seniors Shelby Swanson and Lacy Akre are leaders. “We are looking to improve on last year’s record by incorporating more athleticism and precision hitting into our game plan,” Sinn said.

Ferris (9-11, 6-7): Linda Bushinski has been the only slowpitch coach for the Saxons since the return of the varsity sport in 2005. She has three starters back from last season – seniors Cadence Hyndman (OF), Donyelle Strauss (3B) and Marrin Teel (UTL). “If we play as a team and to our ability consistently, we will be super competitive,” Bushinski said.

Gonzaga Prep (5-13, 4-8): No information provided.

Lewis and Clark (5-14, 3-9): The Tigers return 11 letterwinners and five starters, including slugging 1B Vienna Klein and second base Izzy Heister, both juniors. “With only two seniors on our roster we’re still very young on paper but have a lot of varsity experience for our age,” coach Jason Wederspahn said.

Mead (15-4, 10-2): Junior all-league catcher Jaycee Coffield leads seven starters back for eight-year coach Tiffany Casedy. “Our strength will be our team chemistry,” Casedy said. “They understand each other and their roles to be successful.” Senior third base Sophia Carpenter and juniors Hope Murdock (SS) and Mia Martin (2B/P) are key returners.

Mt. Spokane (20-2, 11-1): The defending State 3A champion reloads under 12th-year coach Carl Adams. There are 11 letterwinners and seven starters back, led by junior 1B Addison Jay and junior OF Kaydin Bradeen. “We return a strong core and this group has shown that they want to work hard to improve every day,” Adams said.

North Central (0-15, 0-12): No information reported.

Ridgeline (14-6, 9-3): Seniors Emma Myers (SS) and Lilley Triplett (OF) lead eight starters returning for third-year coach Lori Maupin. “We are creating a positive atmosphere where we work hard to win games,” Maupin said. The Falcons will search early in the season to find consistency in the pitching circle.

Rogers (4-12, 3-9): All-league honorable mentions Haley Bernard (P) and Taylor Hoffman (3B) lead six letterwinners and four starters returning for 21-year coach Cris Coffield. “We can score runs but will need to work on our defense,” Coffield said. “We have great pitching and we will need our new freshmen to step right in and contribute.”

Shadle Park (9-9, 7-5): The Highlanders return seven starters, led by senior infielder Madi Keon and juniors Laniya Mawdsely (INF) and Bethany Rinas (UTL). “We had our best numbers at tryouts, and we look to stay competitive and in the playoff mix for this season,” sixth-year coach Scott Harmon said.

University (21-3, 11-1): The Titans were second at State 3A last season under Jon Schuh in his second stint as head coach. There are 10 letterwinners but just three starters back from that squad, including senior pitcher Anaya Nitschke and juniors utility Claire Fulkerson and OF Hayden Wheeler. Schuh noted some home run potential throughout the lineup.