UW Board of Regents cancels meeting due to protest

The University of Washington Board of Regents ended a public meeting Thursday after a group of people protested the lack of action on exploring divestment decisions.

In a statement, the incoming and outgoing board chairs stated the disruptions “made orderly conduct of the meeting impossible.”

During the public comment portion of the meeting, according to the board, protesters “repeatedly interrupted” speakers opposed to divestment from companies with Israeli ties and concerned about antisemitism on campus. The protesters reportedly did not stop or clear the room when asked to.

“The Board condemns these actions as antithetical to free dialogue and disrespectful of other UW community members,” the statement said.

The Board of Regents was considering a proposal to convene an Advisory Committee on Socially Responsible Investing as part of an agreement reached earlier this year between UW administrators and members of an encampment that protested ties to the Israeli government and businesses. UW did not agree to divest from Boeing as protesters fervently demanded, but agreed to be more transparent with the school’s investment portfolio and meet with student representatives to explore future divestment decisions.

Protesters at Thursday’s meeting insisted they were peaceful and refused to leave the meeting because of the board’s decision to delay voting on the divestment proposal until March.

After the regents left, the protesters took over the board’s seats and established what they called “the people’s board,” they posted online after the meeting.

In a letter, the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle described the board’s “inaction” during the meeting and called on UW to implement policies against and education on antisemitism.

“The failure to stop the demonstrators was a clear message that Jewish voices are not welcomed or protected on campus,” stated the letter from federation President Solly Kane.

The next Board of Regents meeting is scheduled for November.