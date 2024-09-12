Chad McQueen, actor and son of Steve McQueen, dead at 63

By David Matthews New York Daily News New York Daily News

Chad McQueen, an actor and the son of Hollywood legend Steve McQueen, has died. He was 63.

His family said he died Wednesday at his ranch in Palm Springs, California.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father, Chad McQueen,” wife Jeanie and children Chase and Madison said in a statement.

“His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication,” the statement read. “His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent but also served as a way to honor his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him. He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us, and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfather’s as well. As a family, we need to navigate this difficult time, and we kindly ask for privacy as we remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.”

He died from organ failure related to a 2020 fall from which he never fully recovered, friend Arthur Barens told the Hollywood Reporter.

McQueen was born in Los Angeles on Dec. 28, 1960, and grew up in Malibu. His mother was actress Neile Adams, who was married to Steve McQueen from 1956-1972.

McQueen played “Dutch,” a member of the rival Cobra Kai dojo in “The Karate Kid” and “The Karate Kid Part II.” He did not appear in the sequel TV series “Cobra Kai.”

He also appeared in several other movies and later produced two documentaries about his famous father: “I Am Steve McQueen” and “Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans,” a tick-tock account of the troubled production of 1971 racing movie “Le Mans.” The younger McQueen eventually had his own career in auto racing, founding the company McQueen Racing, and even competing in the grueling, 24-hour Le Mans. A near-fatal crash during a practice at Daytona International Speedway ended his racing career in 2006, but he remained involved in the sport.

Son Steven McQueen has continued the family acting tradition, most notably in “The Vampire Diaries.”