How to watch the 2024 Emmys (and everything else you need to know)

By Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — The second Primetime Emmy Awards of 2024 are upon us.

The 76th Emmy Awards, celebrating the best of the 2023-24 television season, arrives just eight months after the ceremony for the 75th edition was held in January. Nominees from hit shows such as “Shōgun,” “The Bear,” “Hacks,” “The Crown” and “Baby Reindeer” will assemble at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday for the actual 2024 Emmy Awards.

“Shōgun” and “The Bear” are among the shows that have already notched a few early wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards held earlier this month. Jamie Lee Curtis and Jon Bernthal won comedy guest acting awards for their roles on “The Bear,” while Néstor Carbonell of “Shōgun” and Michaela Coel of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” were awarded the guest actor prizes in drama.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Emmy Awards.

When are the Emmys? Didn’t we just have them?

The 76th Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live. The three-hour live telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (and will be available the next day on Hulu).

This is a return to form for the Emmys, which are traditionally held in September. The 75th Emmys were postponed from their original date in 2023 to January because of the dual Hollywood strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which were held earlier this month, will air on FXX on Saturday at 8 p.m. (and will be available on Hulu the next day).

How can I watch them?

The live telecast will be broadcast on ABC, so you will need access to cable, a television equipped with a digital antenna or an over-the-top service that is not currently fighting with Disney (sorry DirecTV subscribers). Cord-cutters will need to be subscribed to streaming services with live TV tiers like Hulu+ Live TV or Fubo.

Those not concerned about seeing the event live can stream it on Hulu starting Monday.

Who is hosting?

Father-son team Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, who co-created and starred in the beloved sitcom “Schitt’s Creek,” have been tapped to host this year’s ceremony. As Times television critic Robert Lloyd noted in his interview with the Canadian duo, it’s almost like a belated victory lap for them: “Schitt’s Creek” swept all seven of the major comedy categories at the 72nd Emmys, which were held in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Levys said that their aim for the show is for it “to feel celebratory” with “a bit of an edge.”

“People … are kind of excited that we’re not hard-edged comics, that there will be a kind of warmth to the room,” said Dan Levy. Added Eugene Levy: “You want it to be funny, but it’s maybe a kinder, gentler approach.”

When does the red carpet start and how can I watch it?

Preshow coverage of the event will begin at 5 p.m. ET on E! with a programming block that kicks off with “Live From E! Countdown to the Emmys.” The red carpet coverage portion of the evening will being at 6 p.m. with “Live From E!: Emmys,” hosted by Laverne Cox, who will be joined this year by Heather McMahan and Keltie Knight.

Over on ABC, Robin Roberts and Will Reeve will be hosting “On the Red Carpet: Live at the Emmys” beginning at 7 p.m.

What shows and actors are nominated?

FX’s Japan-set historical drama “Shōgun” was one of the top nominees when Emmy nominations were announced in July and it is vying for the drama series award along with “The Crown,” “Fallout,” “The Gilded Age,” “The Morning Show,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “Slow Horses” and “3 Body Problem.” (The series has already nabbed 14 wins at the Creative Arts Emmys.)

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”), Maya Erskine (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”), Anna Sawai (“Shōgun”), Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”) and Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”) are nominated for lead actress in a drama series. The drama lead actor nominees are Donald Glover (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”), Walton Goggins (“Fallout”), Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”), Hiroyuki Sanada (“Shōgun”), Dominic West (“The Crown”) and Idris Elba (“Hijack”).

On the comedy side, last year’s winner “The Bear” is once again up for series, along with “Abbott Elementary,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Palm Royale,” “Reservation Dogs” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

The lead comedy actress field includes Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”), who have all previously won Emmys for their roles, as well as Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”), Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”) and Maya Rudolph (“Loot”). The lead comedy actor field features first-time nominees Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”) and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”) as well as Television Academy favorites Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) and the most recent winner of the category, Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”).

Who will win an Emmy Award?

According to awards prognosticators, including Times columnist Glenn Whipp, “Shōgun,” “The Bear” and “Baby Reindeer” are expected to have big nights.

“The Bear,” which dominated the comedy field at the 75th Emmy Awards earlier this year, is expected to win the comedy series, comedy lead actor (Jeremy White) and comedy supporting actor (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) races once again. Also likely: another round of questions about whether “The Bear” is really a comedy.

Fellow FX series “Shōgun” has long been considered the front-runner in the drama categories. The historical drama has already notched 14 wins at the Creative Arts Emmys and will likely add the awards for drama series, lead drama actress (Anna Sawai) and lead drama actor (Hiroyuki Sanada) to its haul on Sunday.

Who are the presenters?

As usual, a number of nominees have been tapped to also hit the stage as presenters at this year’s ceremony, including Christine Baranski (“The Gilded Age”), Matt Bomer (“Fellow Travelers”), Lily Gladstone (“Under the Bridge”), Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”), Greta Lee (“The Morning Show”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), Nava Mau (“Baby Reindeer”), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”), Jean Smart (“Hacks”) and Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”).

Kathy Bates, Candice Bergen, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Allison Janney, Jane Lynch, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sam Richardson, Maya Rudolph, Dick Van Dyke and Steven Yeun are among the past Emmy winners who have also been announced as presenters in this year’s telecast.

The Television Academy has also teased an Olympics crossover with appearances by swimmer Caeleb Dressel and rugby player Ilona Maher, who both won medals at the Paris Games.