Whitworth returns from dominant opener to host Eastern Oregon on Saturday

From staff reports

The Whitworth Pirates football team makes its return to the Pine Bowl on Saturday – a place they were unbeaten a year ago – to kick off their home opener against Eastern Oregon at 1 p.m.

The 23rd-ranked Pirates (1-0) have the experience and the stout defense to make it a long day for the Mountaineers (0-1).

Whitworth proved as much during a 40-7 rout of Gustavus Adolphus in its season opener. The Pirates’ defense forced seven turnovers and held the Gusties to 2 of 15 on third-down conversions. That gave time for the connection to grow between quarterback Ryan Blair (Mead High) and Evan Liggett, who scored on touchdown catches of 36, 39 and 43 yards.

Liggett, who had eight receptions for 183 yards and the three scores, was named the Northwest Conference Offensive Player of the Week. He joined teammate Daniel McKeirnan (Gonzaga Prep) on the D3football.com Team of the Week. McKeirnan had two interceptions and three tackles.

Meanwhile EOU, which won just two games a season ago, surrendered 593 total yards and 42 points in the first half of a 59-21 loss at No. 11 Montana Western.

EOU was picked to finish seventh in the nine-team Frontier Conference. The Mountaineers lean on senior quarterback and wide receiver pairing Quincy Glasper and Malachi Spurrie.

Glasper completed 16 of 31 attempts for 217 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the opener. Almost all of that went to the 5-foot-9 Spurrie (seven receptions, 153 yards, two TDs). EOU also had little success in the run game, taking 24 carries for a net of 31 yards (Glasper lost 27).

Whitworth beat EOU 42-28 last season, also in the second week. The Pirates trailed 7-0 and 14-7 before scoring four straight touchdowns in the second half.

Saturday’s game can be streamed on whitworthpirates.com.