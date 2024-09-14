The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

1. “The Games Gods Play (Deluxe Limited Edition),” Abigail Owen (Red Tower)

2. “Passions in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel,” J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

3. “The Cursed: Special Edition,” Harper L. Woods (Bramble)

4. “Capture or Kill: A Mitch Rapp Novel,” Don Bentley (Atria/Bestler)

5. “The Women: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

6. “The Life Impossible: A Novel,” Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “By Any Other Name: A Novel,” Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

8. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. “Clive Cussler Ghost Soldier,” Mike Maden (Putnam)

10. “Blue Sisters: A Read with Jenna Pick: A Novel,” Coco Mellors (Ballantine)

Nonfiction

1. “The Dragon’s Prophecy: Israel, the Dark Resurrection, and the End of Days,” Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

2. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health,” Casey Means (Avery)

3. “Lovely One: A Memoir,” Ketanji Brown Jackson (Random House)

4. “Big Vegan Flavor: Techniques and 150 Recipes to Master Vegan Cooking,” Nisha Vora (Avery)

5. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

6. “Experiencing The American Dream: How to Invest Your Time, Energy, and Money to Create an Extraordinary Life,” Mark Matson (Wiley)

7. “Save America,” Donald J. Trump (Winning Team)

8. “Likeable Badass: How Women Get the Success They Deserve,” Alison Fragale (Doubleday)

9. “Practicing the Way: Be with Jesus. Become like him. Do as he did.,” John Mark Comer (Waterbrook)

10. “What Happens Next: A Traveler’s Guide Through the End of This Age,” Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)