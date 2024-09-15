Former WSU standout Sydney Studer leads Carolina over Spokane Zephyr 2-0

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Former Washington State standout Sydney Studer scored on a header during first-half stoppage time to extend Carolina Ascent FC’s advantage to two goals, and the visitors protected their lead in the second half en route to a 2-0 USL Super League victory over Spokane Zephyr FC on Sunday night at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Studer, who made 39 appearances for the Cougs between 2021-22, had the top play of the match in her return to the Inland Northwest, helping her new pro team stay unbeaten and atop the USLS table.

The former All-Pac-12 performer won positioning in the box on a corner kick, which was placed precisely by Carolina forward Rylee Baisden.

Studer rose above her defender and connected at a perfect angle on her header attempt, squeezing a short-range shot into the bottom right corner of the goal.

“We can’t let people have free headers in the box like that,” Zephyr coach Jo Johnson said. “We knew (Studer) was a target and they set players inside to draw some of our players around. … We got picked and she got a free header. We need to be more physical in those moments.”

Studer’s goal came on the final possession of the first half. Zephyr FC (0-1-2) went into halftime “feeling a little bit defeated,” admitted defender Sarah Clark. But the team “flipped our attitude” during the break and had a “great response” in the second half, Clark added.

“Obviously, it’s a disappointing loss, our first loss of the season, but there were a lot of positives to take away,” the Zephyr captain continued. “I thought our fight for the whole 90 minutes was good, and that’s definitely something we can carry forward to the next few matches. Just really proud of our response in the second half, coming out and not conceding again. I thought we had a lot of chances. Just putting those away is the next piece of the puzzle.”

Zephyr FC controlled possession during the second half and finished the match with 57% of total possession time. Spokane had several scoring opportunities in the final 15 minutes, including four corner kicks. Zephyr’s offense created plenty of chances, some from close range, but recorded just two shots on target for the match with 18 total shots.

“(Eighteen) shots is a lot,” Spokane forward McKenzie Weinert said. “If we can get at least half of those on frame, the goals are going to come.”

Ascent FC (3-0-1) totaled 12 shots, eight on target. Carolina looked crisp on counter attacks during the first half, scoring a goal in the 30th minute off a Zephyr turnover.

Carolina forward midfielder Jill Aguilera picked off an errant pass and split two Spokane defenders with a rolling assist to forward Mia Corbin in the top left corner of the penalty area. Corbin, who hails from Maple Valley, Washington, won the one-on-one opportunity, firing a shot inside the right post.

Zephyr warded off three additional Ascent chances in the ensuing 15 minutes, but Ascent FC went on a free-running counter attack a couple of minutes into stoppage time and earned what turned out to be a decisive corner kick.

Ascent FC leads the USLS table with 10 points – five more than second place. Zephyr FC will be looking for its first win in franchise history when it hosts DC Power FC at 2 p.m. Sunday.

“Just keeping the whole season in perspective – it’s a long season,” Johnson said. “(We’re) learning and growing. We challenged them at halftime about (responses) and finding space to exploit, and getting a better attitude on the field and winning tackles, and they rose to the challenge.

“That’s why I commend our players – for just meeting the challenge. … I really appreciate the response. Now, if we can play 90 minutes of that, I think we’re in good shape.”