NFL Locals: Gardner Minshew leads Raiders comeback over Ravens; Daiyan Henley gets game ball in Chargers’ rout

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

“Minshew Mania” may be back in full form after a strong second-half performance from the Washington State University alum in the Las Vegas Raiders’ first win of the season.

Playing for his fourth team in six seasons, Gardner Minshew looked to ignite a struggling offense as the Raiders visited the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Despite facing heavy pressure all night from a talented Ravens defense, Minshew completed 30 of 38 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown. He also had one interception.

It was a rough start to the game for Minshew and the Raiders, as the quarterback fumbled on the first play, and he was unable to get the offense going for the rest of the first half.

After throwing an interception late in the second quarter, the cameras caught Raiders’ star defensive end Maxx Crosby pulling Minshew aside and providing encouragement as he exited the field.

Whatever Crosby told Minshew must have helped, as he found success peppering reliable targets Davante Adams – nine catches for 110 yards – and rookie Brock Bowers – nine catches for 98 yards – in the second half.

Down 10 points with 12 minutes to go, Minshew led three scoring drives to lead Las Vegas to victory, capped by a 38-yard field goal by Dan Crosby with 27 seconds left.

“First half was ugly. Last week was ugly. We’re just going to find a way. We’re going to continue to get better and we’re going to find a way,” Minshew said to CBS Sports after the game.

• It was another week and another strong showing by the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense and second-year linebacker Daiyan Henley (WSU).

The Carolina Panthers and its struggling offense hosted the Chargers a week after getting dismantled 47-10 by the New Orleans Saints.

Henley and his defensive supporting cast contained second-year quarterback Bryce Young for all four quarters, limiting Carolina to 1-12 on third downs and 1-3 on fourth downs.

Young threw for a measly 84 yards on 18 completions with no touchdowns and an interception, while Panthers running backs racked up 84 rushing yards.

The former Coug played nearly 90 % of the defensive snaps, and led the team in tackles for the second straight week.

Henley finished with eight tackles – five solo and one for a loss – in the 26-3 win, moving Los Angeles to 2-0.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh gave Henley one of the game balls in the locker room after the win.

“I just want to say I appreciate you boys for keeping me prepared throughout the week,” Henley told his teammates after getting the game ball in a video posted by the Chargers’ X account. “I couldn’t do anything I did out there without my defensive line, my defensive backs … Let’s keep it going.”

• A week after recording a career-high in receptions, the injury bug has bitten Cooper Kupp once again.

The Los Angeles Rams star and Eastern Washington alum was seen limping off the field at halftime after reports indicated he injured his left ankle after getting tackled in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. He did not return for the remainder of the game.

Kupp was still the highest-targeted receiver for the Rams, who are also without former Washington and BYU receiver Puka Nacua.

Kupp finished with four catches for 37 yards. The Cardinals offense ran and threw all over the Los Angeles defense en route to a 41-10 win.

Kupp is expected to miss some time for the 0-2 Rams.

Safety Jalen Thompson (WSU) recorded five tackles for Arizona.

• Washington linebacker Frankie Luvu (WSU) is settling into his role with his new team.

Alongside former Seattle Seahawk Bobby Wagner, Luvu led the Commanders with 11 tackles – six solo – during Washington’s 21-18 win over the New York Giants at home.

Luvu had several notable tackles in the game, including a big hit on rookie receiver Malik Nabers in the first quarter. Luvu also stopped Giants quarterback Daniel Jones from scrambling for a first down on third-and-10 with under three minutes to go.

• Kansas City cornerback Jaylen Watson (WSU) had some highs and lows but did enough to help the Chiefs notch a 2-0 start.

Watson racked up six tackles and one pass defended in the Chiefs’ narrow 26-25 victory at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The starting defensive back went toe-to-toe with Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase and broke up a potential touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Kansas City safety Jaden Hicks (WSU) also had a tackle in the win.