21-year-old Stevens County man dies in motorcycle crash near Airway Heights

A 21-year-old Stevens County man died in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 2 west of Airway Heights.

At about 11:30 p.m., Dashani M. Broomfield, of Ford, Washington, was riding a motorcycle east on the highway and approaching Brooks Road about 5 miles west of town, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. A driver of a 2006 Ford Expedition was traveling west before making a left turn onto Brooks Road when the two vehicles collided.

Broomfield, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, WSP said. The driver of the SUV, 18-year-old Kayleigh J. Roop, of St. Maries, was uninjured.

WSP Trooper Cole Jackson said investigators believe Broomfield’s speed caused the crash, and Roop will not face charges.

The highway was temporarily blocked as troopers investigated.

The investigation is ongoing.