Ahead of election, federal judge rules on Idaho laws with new voter ID requirements

By Ian Max Stevenson Idaho Statesman

A federal judge in Idaho dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the constitutionality of new voter registration requirements that bar the use of student IDs to register to vote and cast a ballot.

Two groups – March for Our Lives Idaho, which aims to reduce gun violence, and the Idaho Alliance for Retired Americans – sued Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane and argued that the laws unfairly limit the voting rights of students. The laws took effect in July 2023.

U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford ruled that the new requirements do not “create a severe burden,” because the state’s laws also allow for a free ID card. Lawmakers this year removed a limit on furnishing residents who had recent drivers licenses with the free ID cards. While the plaintiffs had alleged that the laws’ focus on student IDs would disproportionately affect young voters, Brailsford ruled that “such disparate impact … will not likely result in an inequality of opportunity to vote for younger citizens.”

McGrane said he was pleased with the outcome of the lawsuit in a Wednesday news release.

“Hundreds of Idahoans have successfully obtained a free ID card since this legislation went into effect,” he said. “If you need a free ID card to vote, visit your local DMV or visit voteidaho.gov for more information.”

The Idaho Supreme Court rejected another lawsuit earlier this year from the League of Women Voters and Babe Vote, a progressive voter drive group, which argued the same laws violated the Idaho Constitution.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs could not immediately be reached for comment.