Grammy Award-winner Dee Dee Bridgewater, pianist Bill Charlap to perform Sunday at Myrtle Woldson

From staff reports

From staff reports

The Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center is thrilled to announce an exceptional evening featuring award-winning jazz artists Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap. This special performance will blend Bridgewater’s vocal talents with Charlap’s masterful piano interpretations and promises an unforgettable night of jazz excellence, according to a news release from Gonzaga University.

Bridgewater and Charlap are celebrated for their contributions to the world of jazz, the release states. Bridgewater, a three-time Grammy winner, is renowned for her distinctive renditions of jazz standards and bold reinterpretations of classics. She has performed with jazz legends such as Max Roach, Sonny Rollins, and Dizzy Gillespie. Bridgewater is the recipient of the NEA Jazz Masters Fellows Award and received a Tony Award for her performance as “Glinda” in “The Wiz.”

Charlap is acclaimed for his interpretations of the American popular songbook, with albums featuring the music of Hoagy Carmichael, Leonard Bernstein, and George Gershwin, according to the release. Leading the Bill Charlap Trio since 1997, Charlap has earned multiple Grammy nominations and praise for his many exceptional recordings. Charlap’s album with Tony Bennett, “The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern,” won the 2016 Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

According to the release, Bridgewater and Charlap will create a night of extraordinary musical synergy. This performance is a rare opportunity to experience two jazz greats sharing the stage and delivering a concert that highlights the very best of jazz vocals and piano.

The duo will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Coughlin Theater, 211 E. Desmet Ave. Tickets costs $42-$68 for the general public and $10 for Gonzaga students.

For more information, call (509) 313-2787.