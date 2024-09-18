Locally: Washington State kicker Dean Janikowski named to Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

From staff reports

Washington State kicker Dean Janikowski has been named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the organization announced Tuesday.

Janikowski is one of 22 athletes and one head coach to be honored.

New this year, 11 FBS players elected to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team are eligible for the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, the winner of which will be announced December 12.

A record 178 players and coaches were nominated this year, representing universities across the country for their unwavering commitment to community service and their “good works” off the field, according to the organization.

Janikowski, a redshirt senior for the Cougars, was nominated for his work in raising funds to support cancer patients.

• Idaho’s Andrew Marshall‘s punt return performance, which included his first-career touchdown, earned him Big Sky Player of the Week honors, the conference announced Monday.

Marshall tallied three returns for 82 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown in the second quarter that put Idaho up 27-3 over No. 17 UAlbany.

The performance pushed Marshall to seventh in the FCS in yards per return and he is one of 13 players in the FCS who has returned a punt for a touchdown.

Marshall also added two tackles on the game, which the Vandals won 41-13.

Softball

The PROTON 70’s AA team won the Western Nationals Championship in Sacramento, California from July 30-August 1st. This is the third year in a row PROTON has won the Western Nationals. They went 3-1 in pool play. Then 2-0 in bracket play, winning the championship game 15-6.

Next up for the team is Vegas in September, where PROTON will play against the Eastern Nationals champ for seeding into the Worlds. PROTON is two-time National Champions.

Team members were Tom Adams, Steve Bergstrom, Connie Burnett, Tom Crouch, Steve Erenberg, John Higgins, Chuck Howland, Don Hyatt, Karl Lebret, Ron Martin, Ron Newcomb, Dwayne Phinney, Cam Preston, Mark Reilly and Wayne Terry. All Stars were John Higgins, Chuck Howland, Karl Lebret, Dwayne Phinney and Wayne Terry. Karl Lebret was chosen MVP by his teammates. Kari Higgins our score keeper received the coaches MVP.

College soccer

Gonzaga midfielder Ben Augee earned West Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors after scoring the winning goal to help the Zags top No. 9 Seattle University 2-1 last Thursday, the conference announced Monday.

Augee has scored three goals this season for Gonzaga. It is the first weekly honor of the season for GU.