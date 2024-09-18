Osprey catches fire on Fairchild flight line

An Osprey aircraft caught fire Wednesday on the flight line at Fairchild Air Force Base, according to military officials.

“An MV-22B Osprey assigned to a visiting detachment from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing experienced an engine fire while conducting standard operations at Fairchild Air Force Base,” according to a statement from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. “Base emergency response capabilities responded quickly and extinguished the fire. No one was injured and no other equipment was damaged. The incident is under investigation.”

The Osprey transports troops, equipment and supplies from ships and land bases for combat assault and assault support, according to the U.S. Navy.