Former Gonzaga walk-on Colby Brooks transferring to San Diego

Colby Brooks’ time with Gonzaga’s basketball program ended in March, but the former walk-on’s time in the West Coast Conference will resume this fall.

Brooks, a forward from the Los Angeles area who spent the past two years in Spokane, announced his commitment to San Diego on Thursday and is listed on the Toreros’ official roster with the 2024-25 college basketball season less than two months out.

“Took a minute but its been written AGTG (all glory to God),” Brooks tweeted on Thursday.

Brooks played sparingly in two seasons as a GU walk-on and posted his season high against the program he’s joining, scoring five points at Jenny Craig Pavilion in the Bulldogs’ 105-63 victory over the Toreros on Jan. 20.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward appeared in eight games during his first season at GU before making 14 appearances last year, averaging 1.0 points and 1.2 rebounds. Brooks’ career high at GU came when he scored seven points during a Dec. 28, 2022, game against Eastern Oregon.

Brooks joins a USD program that lost its top four scorers – Deuce Turner (15.5 ppg), Wayne McKinney III (13.5), PJ Hayes (10.5) and Kevin Patton (9.8) – from last season.