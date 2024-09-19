Spokane Indians put six on Northwest League all-stars; Karros named MVP, Sullivan pitcher of the year

The Northwest League-champion Spokane Indians placed six players on the league’s postseason all-star team, announced by Minor League Baseball on Thursday.

Third baseman Kyle Karros was named NWL Most Valuable Player and Sean Sullivan was named pitcher of the year. In addition, outfield Cole Carrigg, starting pitcher Chase Dollander, and relievers Zach Agnos and Carson Skipper were also recognized.

Karros, 22, led the league in most offensive categories, including batting average (.311), on-base percentage (.390), slugging percentage (.485), doubles (33) and RBIs (78). His 15 home runs were second to Carrigg.

To go with his league-leading homers, Carrigg hit .280/.358/.475 with 11 triples, 60 RBIs and was second in the NWL in stolen bases with 51.

Although Dollander and Sullivan made just 14 starts apiece in High-A before their midseason promotions to Double-A Hartford, the pair made an impact for the Indians. They finished fifth and eighth, respectively, in the league in strikeouts despite making 10 to 12 starts fewer than the other league leaders.

Sullivan went 7-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 101 strikeouts over 83⅓ innings. Dollander, the Colorado Rockies’ top pitching prospect and first-round pick in 2023, went 4-1 with a 2.82 ERA and 111 strikeouts over 70 innings with Spokane.

Agnos and Skipper finished third and fourth in the league in saves, with 10 and nine, respectively, despite their midseason promotions.

Agnos went 4-1 with a 0.73 ERA over 21 games, while Skipper went 7-1 with a 1.40 ERA over 34 games.

The Indians, who won both halves of the NWL and finished 10½ games ahead of second-place Vancouver in the overall season standings, beat the Canadians 3-1 in the championship series last week.