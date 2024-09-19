Sub-Radio latest album’s lead single drops days before District Bar show

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

In preparation for its upcoming album, indie-pop band Sub-Radio is stopping through Spokane on its “Sunrise City Tour.”

Since its 2016 debut album, Sub-Radio has spent the past few years releasing singles and EPs while steadily growing its online presence with tracks like “1990something,” “Waste Your Time” and “Flashback.”

Although the title and release dates are yet to be announced, the full-length record is complete after a lengthy writing, recording and selection process that (at one point) included 50 to 60 songs.

“Everyone and their mom has an opinion about songs, and when you work with five people, you’re going to get some different responses,” said guitarist Matthew Prodanovich,” but me and (lead singer Adam Bradley) and most of the other guys had similar lists, so that’s helpful.”

After renting a conference room and using a spreadsheet to eliminate songs in an “elaborate voting process,” the group was able to select 14 songs for the final product.

While creating various EPs over the years (such as 2023’s “Past Selves”), the group has had less focus on creating a collective, high-quality project. Instead, Sub-Radio was simply releasing their favorite songs they had the time to create.

“This album has kind of transformed the process moving forward, as far as how to get quality songs over and over,” Prodanovich said.

The band’s natural chemistry has also played a major role in the album’s production, from writing the bulk in a cabin over the course of a few days to the desires for a happier, more upbeat tone than many of their pop-punk influences.

“Giving yourself a fresh start and being kind to yourself,” Bradley said on the record’s theme. “A lot of the songs touch on that concept of living with the band things that have happened to you and letting them go, starting new and accepting things with happiness and with joy.”

Although the ideas and sounds present on the record are based in positivity, Bradley will be the first to mention the irony of the situation.

Sub-Radio is not a full-time gig for the group that has known each other since high school. Thus, finding ways to balance album preparation and their lives outside of the band has been a stressful endeavor.

“I think it’s been really good for us in a weird way; we’ve had a lot of open conversations with each other,” Bradley said. “It’s important that we see each other as people first and then as co-workers second.”

Joining Bradley and Prodanovich is Kyle Cochran and John Fengya, both on guitar and keyboard, and Michael Pereira on drums.

Another key aspect behind the record and its quality includes the result of a simple shot in the dark.

Producer Neal Avron (who has worked with bands to the likes of Fall Out Boy, Linkin Park, Third Eye Blind and Yellowcard) was heavy on the minds of Sub-Radio, but for some it was just a far-fetched dream.

“They said, ‘I don’t know man, he’s like the biggest name out there … We need some hype around this thing to make it happen,’” Bradley said.

In an attempt, the band posted a video about their dream of working with Avron – a video that quickly garnered more than a million views and thousands of shares. In a wild stroke of luck, they soon after were in Los Angeles working with Avron after a single phone call.

“It really did all happen and come together very, very quickly, and working with this guy has been a dream,” Bradley said. “We’ve never sounded like this before, it’s just another level up.”

Avron would end up producing six tracks, all of which are set to be singles.

“He elevated every single one from a songwriting standpoint to a production standpoint,” Prodanovich said. “To me, he is the best we’ve ever worked with.”

One of those tracks includes the album’s lead single, “Pink Lemonade,” which will be released Friday before Sub-Radio plays the District Bar on Sunday.

This won’t be the group’s first venture to Spokane as they played the Pin in 2019 before the venue’s 2020 closure. The show took place before Sub-Radio “had many fans,” and they are looking forward to playing for a crowd familiar with the band.

“We have, I think, a really special live atmosphere and a really unique show,” Bradley said. “And a part of that comes from the people that come to our shows who are the kindest, most welcoming, sweetest people on earth.”