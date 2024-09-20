Live updates: Washington State hosts San Jose State in battle of unbeaten teams

From staff reports

Fourth quarter

5:19 – SJSU 38, WSU 37: Thorton comes up with the big play for the Cougars, picking off Brown at the SJSU 32. Cougs now set up nicely to take the lead.

6:11 – SJSU 38, WSU 37: Mateer makes it happen, rushing for 16 yards and on the next play hitting Meredith for a 36-yard touchdown. And then a brutal turn for the Cougars as Janikowski shanks the extra point.

7:33 – SJSU 38, WSU 31: Gusta make the play of the night for the WSU defense with a big hit on Brown to keep him from converting a fourth down play. WSU starts on its 36.

10:52 – SJSU 38, WSU 31: Cougars pick up a first down but that’s it and they punt to the SJSU 32. WSU has scored just one touchdown on its last six possessions, after scoring TDs on its first three.

12:31 – SJSU 38, WSU 31: There’s the stop the Cougars needed, as they force three straight incompletions. WSU starts at its 8 after some good punt coverage.

13:41 – SJSU 38, WSU 31: Mateer completes a 13-yard touchdown to Williams in a crucial spot. WSU goes 65 yards in six plays to get back within a score.

Cougars need a stop now, they’ve only produced one on seven Spartans possessions, and haven’t stopped SJSU since early in the second quarter.

WSU draws within one score on a TD pass from John Mateer to Kyle Williams. Nice protection from the Cougs’ O-line, which has had a forgettable night otherwise. Spartans have 3 sacks and 5 QB hurries.



SJSU 38, WSU 31 pic.twitter.com/7vSuxYqZJD — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 21, 2024

Third quarter

0:48 – SJSU 38, WSU 24: Chalk scampers in for a 18-yard touchdown run and the Coug fans are stunned. That’s 21 unanswered points in the second half for the Spartans, who are up to 341 total yards.

Chalk has eight carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

SJSU goes up two scores on an 18-yard TD run by Floyd Chalk IV. Spartans have scored touchdowns on 5 of 7 drives tonight.



SJSU 38, WSU 24 pic.twitter.com/CSomgZphg5 — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 21, 2024

5:01 – SJSU 31, WSU 24: Bad time for a three-and-out for the Cougars. Janikowski punts to the Spartans 25, where they take over.

5:43 – SJSU 31, WSU 24: SJSU uses the same play UW lost the Apple Cup with – a speed option to the short side of the field – but the Spartans are successful as Brown runs in a touchdown to take the lead.

SJSU capitalizes on the short field after the interception and now WSU will try and play catch up.

SJSU QB Emmett Brown gives the Spartans the lead on an option keeper into the end zone… where he unleashes the Cam Ward TD celebration on the Gesa Field crowd.



SJSU 31, WSU 24 pic.twitter.com/NswIEcQc5R — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 21, 2024

8:37 – WSU 24, SJSU 24: Bigtime turnover for the Spartans, as Cobbs picks off Mateer and runs it back 55 yards to the WSU 20. Mateer didn’t see the SJSU linebacker.

WSU wideouts Hutson and Williams went out with injuries on the drive.

INTERCEPTED! Jordan Cobbs with his second pick of the season to give the ball back to the Spartans offense!



Catch all of the action on the @TheCW!



SJ 24 | WSU 24#AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/iEEnkrSyx9 — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) September 21, 2024

13:02 – WSU 24, SJSU 24: Lightning quick touchdown for the Spartans, who go 75 yards in five plays. Brown hits Nash for a 19-yard score.

Brown is 15 of 20 for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He completed a 43-yarder to Nash the play before the touchdown.

Nick Nash reaches up, elevates, and comes down with the touchdown catch to tie this game!



Catch all of the action on the @TheCW!



SJ 24 | WSU 24#AllSpartans | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/mHdZ3xuogw — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) September 21, 2024

Halftime

Washington State played well on offense and poorly on defense to hang onto a 24-17 lead over San Jose State at halftime.

The Cougars outgained the Spartans 325-183, but gave up a few big plays that led to touchdowns.

John Mateer has completed 16 of 25 attempts for 220 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 10 carries for 33 yards and another score.

SJSU will receive the second half kickoff.

LIVE STATS

Second quarter

0:02 – WSU 24, SJSU 17: Janikowski splits the uprights from 36 yards to put the Cougs back up by a touchdown.

WSU got a big break near midfield, after Mateer appeared to fumble on a run up the middle. He was originally ruled down and the play stood after review.

1:40 – WSU 21, SJSU 17: Brown caps a long drive with a 4-yard touchdown to Stewart. The former WSU QB hit a 35-yard pass down the sideline to set up the score.

Brown is 11 of 15 for 109 yards. SJSU has 183 yards.

San Jose State draws within one score on a TD pass from Emmett Brown to TE Jacob Stewart.



WSU 21, SJSU 17 pic.twitter.com/JvvHHAaHSr — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 21, 2024

2:00 – WSU 21, SJSU 10: Cougars should have had another three-and-out, but they give up a fake punt. Spartans driving after a pass interference call, they have the ball at the WSU 39 at the 2-minute timeout.

4:34 – WSU 21, SJSU 10: Cougs try a fake field goal pitch to Janikowski on 4th and 11, which comes up well short. SJSU takes over on its 24.

Cougs didn’t get anything after the fumble, almost picked up a first down on a targeting call, which was overturned.

5:34 – WSU 21, SJSU 10: Another big swing on special teams, this time the Spartans fumble the kickoff and the Cougars recover at the SJSU 28.

5:41 – WSU 21, SJSU 10: Mateer delivers a strike over the middle to Mathers for an 8-yard touchdown. Spartans can’t do anything to stop the Cougars, who drive for another impressive score, this time for 85 yards in nine plays.

Mateer is 11 of 17 for 175 yards and two TDs, both to Mathers. Cougs have 255 total yards and are 5 of 6 on third down. The only time they failed to convert WSU moved the chains on fourth down.

John Mateer to Cooper Mathers for a touchdown. Second TD connection between those two tonight. In Fa’alili Fa’amoe’s season debut at RT, the Cougs churn out a 9-play, 85-yard scoring drive.



WSU 21, SJSU 10 pic.twitter.com/PGwYlCnmrp — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 21, 2024

9:38 – WSU 14, SJSU 10: Cougs get the three-and-out after Edson blows up the third down run. WSU starts on its 15. First punt of the night for either team.

11:31 – WSU 14, SJSU 10: Nifty find by Mateer on a rollout, he flips the ball as he runs toward the goal line for a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mathers. Cougars go back in front with a 14-play, 79-yard drive.

Mateer is 7 of 11 for 100 yards, he missed an easy touchdown earlier in the drive. Williams leads the Cougs with two catches for 44 yards.

John Mateer with the last-second TD flip to TE Cooper Mathers, retaking the lead for the Cougs.



OT Christian Hilborn called for “striking” after the play. Unusual call.



WSU 14, SJSU 10 pic.twitter.com/ENmXH0P1YU — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 21, 2024

First quarter

0:00 – SJSU 10, WSU 7: Cougars driving as the first quarter comes to a close. They have first down at the Spartans’ 42.

3:04 – SJSU 10, WSU 7: Spartans turn the onside kick into points, Halvorsen hits a 19-yard field goal. Cougs defense did a good job on the goal line to force the kick.

8:19 – WSU 7, SJSU 7: Spartans catch the Cougars napping on the kickoff and recover an onside kick. Big swing of momentum after WSU’s first drive.

8:19 – WSU 7, SJSU 7: Chalk scores on the Spartans second play, rushing 66 yards untouched up the middle. Instant response for SJSU.

Brown completed a 9-yard pass on the first play.

SJSU ties the game with a 66-yard touchdown rush from Floyd Chalk IV. Spartans entered last among Mountain West teams in rushing.



WSU 7, SJSU 7 pic.twitter.com/3R0QcUX9sE — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 21, 2024

9:00 – WSU 7, SJSU 0: Mateer punches in a 1-yard touchdown run to cap a great first drive for the Cougars. WSU goes 76 yards in 13 plays.

Mateer opens 3 of 4 for 35 yards and made a nice throw to convert on 3rd and 11. Cougars rush nine times for 51 yards, including a 20-yarder by Parker to set up the score.

15:00 – WSU 0, SJSU 0: The Spartans won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Cougars will receive the opening kickoff and drive toward the west endzone.

Pregame

Washington State is trying to get out to is second straight 4-0 start under Jake Dickert tonight, when the Cougars host the San Jose State Spartans at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on KSKN (CW Network).

The Cougars (3-0) are coming off a 24-19 Apple Cup win over Washington on Saturday at Lumen Field in Seattle. They open their Mountain West scheduling alliance against the Spartans (3-0).

SJSU is off to its best start since the shortened 2020 season, where won the Mountain West title. The Spartans have beaten Sacramento State, Air Force and Kennesaw State.

WSU will have to keep its focus, playing on a short week after an emotional rivalry win and with a big game against Boise State coming up next Saturday.

Follow this thread for live updates and highlights throughout the night.

WSU OL Fa’alili Fa’amoe not starting tonight. Looks like he’ll make his season debut by coming off the bench for snaps at RT. To make room, expect Christian Hilborn to move to LG, his usual position, and Rod Tialavea to move to the bench. — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 21, 2024

About an hour till kickoff against San Jose State, WSU punter Nick Haberer takes the field in full uniform. Looks like he’ll give it a go tonight. Missed each of the first three games of the season with a back injury. pic.twitter.com/5iJegWSjQZ — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 21, 2024

“We’re 3-0. We wanted to be here. We expected to be here… We’re not satisfied… That’s what’s in the DNA of our guys right now.”@WSUCougarFB head coach Jake Dickert says he’s not satisfied with just a 3-0 start & an Apple Cup win 😤 pic.twitter.com/CiBkt4Ve21 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 17, 2024

“He walks into the building every Sunday just wanting to get better. He’s never satisfied. He’s an ultimate competitor.”



🗣️ @WSUCougarFB head coach Jake Dickert says QB John Mateer’s competitiveness has led to early success for the Cougs in 2024 | @AdamZuckerCBS | @randycrossFB pic.twitter.com/99oVR8CvSm — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 17, 2024

Senior wide receiver Nick Nash of @SanJoseStateFB talks with MWN’s Jesse Kurtz about the impact of head coach Ken Niumatalolo, making the change from quarterback to wide receiver and his salsa skills that have dazzled national-television audiences this year! 🔥… pic.twitter.com/A1VwFGEBqD — Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 19, 2024

WAZZU‼️



The threads for SJSU🔴🔴🔘



presented by @McDonalds

pic.twitter.com/025QBqmoPi — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) September 18, 2024

Series history

Washington State holds a 8-4-1 all-time series lead over San Jose State, the Cougars most-common Mountain West opponent. The two teams played six times between 1956-64, including a streak of five straight years.

WSU thumped SJSU 31-0 in the last meeting in 2018 and won 52-16 the game before that, in 1996.

Team stats

Scoring WSU SJSU Points Per Game 43.7 30 Points Allowed Per Game 21.7 13.7 Total Yards 478 372 Yards Passing 257.7 313.7 Yards Rushing 220.3 58.3 Yards Allowed 464 248.3 Pass Yards Allowed 301 120.3 Rush Yards Allowed 163 128

Individual stats

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int. John Mateer (WSU) 37-70 712 7 2 Emmett Brown (SJSU) 63-104 915 9 2 RUSHING Carries Yards TD John Mateer (WSU) 39 314 4 Floyd Chalk (SJSU) 36 122 2 RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD Kyle Williams (WSU) 8 184 3 Nick Nash (SJSU) 34 485 6

Game preview

In Friday night showdown with San Jose State, WSU looks for fourth straight win to open season PULLMAN – Last weekend, before Washington State hit the road for Seattle to take on rival Washington, Brock Dieu checked in with one of his professors. The Cougars’ starting right guard was going to miss Friday’s class, so he asked what makeup work he might need to do. | Read more

Two-minute drill: Washington State’s keys to victory against San Jose State PULLMAN – Here is what to watch for when Washington State hosts San Jose State at 7 p.m. Friday. | Read more

The pick: Why Washington State will beat San Jose State PULLMAN – Washington State quarterback John Mateer passed a major test last week. In taking down rival Washington in WSU’s first Apple Cup win in three years, he totaled three touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air. | Read more

More on the Cougs

How WSU RB Wayshawn Parker found his way to Pullman, where he’s flourishing as a freshman PULLMAN – Wayshawn Parker was scared before his first college snap. He had the “jiggles,” in his own words, nerves about taking the field. The stakes were relatively low in Washington State’s season opener, a rout over FCS Portland State last month, but Parker is a true freshman. He had never played on a stage like this. | Read more

WSU has relied on a ‘bend but don’t break’ defense this season. Is it sustainable? PULLMAN – Early last year, when Washington State head coach Jake Dickert made Jeff Schmedding the Cougars’ new defensive coordinator, he did so understanding the two men shared a strategy on playing defense. | Read more

Commentary: After Apple Cup win, could WSU make the College Football Playoff? WSU’s 24-19 win over Washington on Saturday was one of the most satisfying in program history. The upset temporarily tempered the torment that came with the dissolution of the Pac-12. But now something bigger is in play — an unlikely-but-not-impossible scenario for the players on the Palouse: A College Football Playoff berth. Assuming they can get some help from UW. | Read more