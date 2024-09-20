Live updates: Washington State hosts San Jose State in battle of unbeaten teams
Fourth quarter
5:19 – SJSU 38, WSU 37: Thorton comes up with the big play for the Cougars, picking off Brown at the SJSU 32. Cougs now set up nicely to take the lead.
6:11 – SJSU 38, WSU 37: Mateer makes it happen, rushing for 16 yards and on the next play hitting Meredith for a 36-yard touchdown. And then a brutal turn for the Cougars as Janikowski shanks the extra point.
7:33 – SJSU 38, WSU 31: Gusta make the play of the night for the WSU defense with a big hit on Brown to keep him from converting a fourth down play. WSU starts on its 36.
10:52 – SJSU 38, WSU 31: Cougars pick up a first down but that’s it and they punt to the SJSU 32. WSU has scored just one touchdown on its last six possessions, after scoring TDs on its first three.
12:31 – SJSU 38, WSU 31: There’s the stop the Cougars needed, as they force three straight incompletions. WSU starts at its 8 after some good punt coverage.
13:41 – SJSU 38, WSU 31: Mateer completes a 13-yard touchdown to Williams in a crucial spot. WSU goes 65 yards in six plays to get back within a score.
Cougars need a stop now, they’ve only produced one on seven Spartans possessions, and haven’t stopped SJSU since early in the second quarter.
Third quarter
0:48 – SJSU 38, WSU 24: Chalk scampers in for a 18-yard touchdown run and the Coug fans are stunned. That’s 21 unanswered points in the second half for the Spartans, who are up to 341 total yards.
Chalk has eight carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
5:01 – SJSU 31, WSU 24: Bad time for a three-and-out for the Cougars. Janikowski punts to the Spartans 25, where they take over.
5:43 – SJSU 31, WSU 24: SJSU uses the same play UW lost the Apple Cup with – a speed option to the short side of the field – but the Spartans are successful as Brown runs in a touchdown to take the lead.
SJSU capitalizes on the short field after the interception and now WSU will try and play catch up.
8:37 – WSU 24, SJSU 24: Bigtime turnover for the Spartans, as Cobbs picks off Mateer and runs it back 55 yards to the WSU 20. Mateer didn’t see the SJSU linebacker.
WSU wideouts Hutson and Williams went out with injuries on the drive.
13:02 – WSU 24, SJSU 24: Lightning quick touchdown for the Spartans, who go 75 yards in five plays. Brown hits Nash for a 19-yard score.
Brown is 15 of 20 for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He completed a 43-yarder to Nash the play before the touchdown.
Halftime
Washington State played well on offense and poorly on defense to hang onto a 24-17 lead over San Jose State at halftime.
The Cougars outgained the Spartans 325-183, but gave up a few big plays that led to touchdowns.
John Mateer has completed 16 of 25 attempts for 220 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 10 carries for 33 yards and another score.
SJSU will receive the second half kickoff.
Second quarter
0:02 – WSU 24, SJSU 17: Janikowski splits the uprights from 36 yards to put the Cougs back up by a touchdown.
WSU got a big break near midfield, after Mateer appeared to fumble on a run up the middle. He was originally ruled down and the play stood after review.
1:40 – WSU 21, SJSU 17: Brown caps a long drive with a 4-yard touchdown to Stewart. The former WSU QB hit a 35-yard pass down the sideline to set up the score.
Brown is 11 of 15 for 109 yards. SJSU has 183 yards.
2:00 – WSU 21, SJSU 10: Cougars should have had another three-and-out, but they give up a fake punt. Spartans driving after a pass interference call, they have the ball at the WSU 39 at the 2-minute timeout.
4:34 – WSU 21, SJSU 10: Cougs try a fake field goal pitch to Janikowski on 4th and 11, which comes up well short. SJSU takes over on its 24.
Cougs didn’t get anything after the fumble, almost picked up a first down on a targeting call, which was overturned.
5:34 – WSU 21, SJSU 10: Another big swing on special teams, this time the Spartans fumble the kickoff and the Cougars recover at the SJSU 28.
5:41 – WSU 21, SJSU 10: Mateer delivers a strike over the middle to Mathers for an 8-yard touchdown. Spartans can’t do anything to stop the Cougars, who drive for another impressive score, this time for 85 yards in nine plays.
Mateer is 11 of 17 for 175 yards and two TDs, both to Mathers. Cougs have 255 total yards and are 5 of 6 on third down. The only time they failed to convert WSU moved the chains on fourth down.
9:38 – WSU 14, SJSU 10: Cougs get the three-and-out after Edson blows up the third down run. WSU starts on its 15. First punt of the night for either team.
11:31 – WSU 14, SJSU 10: Nifty find by Mateer on a rollout, he flips the ball as he runs toward the goal line for a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mathers. Cougars go back in front with a 14-play, 79-yard drive.
Mateer is 7 of 11 for 100 yards, he missed an easy touchdown earlier in the drive. Williams leads the Cougs with two catches for 44 yards.
First quarter
0:00 – SJSU 10, WSU 7: Cougars driving as the first quarter comes to a close. They have first down at the Spartans’ 42.
3:04 – SJSU 10, WSU 7: Spartans turn the onside kick into points, Halvorsen hits a 19-yard field goal. Cougs defense did a good job on the goal line to force the kick.
8:19 – WSU 7, SJSU 7: Spartans catch the Cougars napping on the kickoff and recover an onside kick. Big swing of momentum after WSU’s first drive.
8:19 – WSU 7, SJSU 7: Chalk scores on the Spartans second play, rushing 66 yards untouched up the middle. Instant response for SJSU.
Brown completed a 9-yard pass on the first play.
9:00 – WSU 7, SJSU 0: Mateer punches in a 1-yard touchdown run to cap a great first drive for the Cougars. WSU goes 76 yards in 13 plays.
Mateer opens 3 of 4 for 35 yards and made a nice throw to convert on 3rd and 11. Cougars rush nine times for 51 yards, including a 20-yarder by Parker to set up the score.
15:00 – WSU 0, SJSU 0: The Spartans won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Cougars will receive the opening kickoff and drive toward the west endzone.
Pregame
Washington State is trying to get out to is second straight 4-0 start under Jake Dickert tonight, when the Cougars host the San Jose State Spartans at 7 p.m.
The game will be broadcast on KSKN (CW Network).
The Cougars (3-0) are coming off a 24-19 Apple Cup win over Washington on Saturday at Lumen Field in Seattle. They open their Mountain West scheduling alliance against the Spartans (3-0).
SJSU is off to its best start since the shortened 2020 season, where won the Mountain West title. The Spartans have beaten Sacramento State, Air Force and Kennesaw State.
WSU will have to keep its focus, playing on a short week after an emotional rivalry win and with a big game against Boise State coming up next Saturday.
Follow this thread for live updates and highlights throughout the night.
Series history
Washington State holds a 8-4-1 all-time series lead over San Jose State, the Cougars most-common Mountain West opponent. The two teams played six times between 1956-64, including a streak of five straight years.
WSU thumped SJSU 31-0 in the last meeting in 2018 and won 52-16 the game before that, in 1996.
Team stats
Individual stats
