Color Scheme

Subscribe now
Seattle Seahawks

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:40 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at Philadelphia MLB

5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

6:40 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona MLB

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Jacksonville at Buffalo ESPN

5:15 p.m.: Washington at Cincinnati ABC

Hockey, NHL preseason

6 p.m.: Los Angeles at Utah NHL

Soccer, women’s club, NWSL

7 p.m.: Portland at Angel City CBS Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Jacksonville at Buffalo 92.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change