Early fall heatwave to bring wind Wednesday

A high-pressure system is expected to carry unseasonably warm weather to the Inland Northwest early this week, peaking with gusty winds Wednesday before returning to average fall temperatures Thursday.

The heat Tuesday and Wednesday could approach 90 degrees in Spokane, according to the National Weather Service.

Dry winds with 35 to 40 mph gusts forecast Wednesday afternoon and evening may increase danger of rapid fire spread, but no red flag warnings or other advisories were issued as of Monday afternoon. Meteorologist Rachael Fewkes said the weather service will closely monitor the situation the next few days.

Relative humidity is forecast around 30%, which is low but not as dry as in peak summer, Fewkes said.

In addition to fire hazards, the southwesterly wind could also blow dust and be dangerous for boating.

Gusts may be highest in Lincoln County, with as much as 45 mph near Wilbur. Lower winds are expected in northeast Washington and North Idaho where there is more terrain.

Chances of showers and isolated thunderstorms will extend throughout the region Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The heat wave is forecast to set a modest daily record for warm overnight low around 60 degrees early Wednesday morning, Fewkes said.

Temperatures are expected to return to the 70s through the weekend with mostly sunny skies.