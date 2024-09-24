Prep roundup: Claire Busse, Ashlyn Chase record hat tricks for West Valley soccer; Emma Bond homers twice for Mt. Spokane

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Girls soccer GSL 2A

West Valley 12, Deer Park 0: Claire Busse and Ashlyn Chase had three goals apiece and the Eagles (5-0-1, 3-0) defeated the visiting Stags (3-2, 1-2) at Smith Field.

East Valley 5, North Central 1: Hayden Anderson scored two goals and the visiting Knights (4-1-1, 1-1) defeated the Wolfpack (2-5, 0-3) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Pullman 9, Rogers 0: The Greyhounds (4-1, 3-0) defeated the visiting Pirates (0-4, 0-2).

Nonleague

Lakeland 4, Lakeside 0: Paige Rose scored a goal and had an assist and the visiting Hawks (7-2-1) beat the Eagles (1-4-1).

Colville 3, Lake Roosevelt 1: The Crimson Hawks (3-4) defeated the visiting Raiders (0-5).

NE2B





Freeman 4, Northwest Christian 3: Rylee Russell scored three goals including the game winning goal in the 79th minute, and the Scotties (4-0, 2-0) defeated the visiting Crusaders (3-1, 0-1). Claire Eichmann scored two goals for the Crusaders.

Slowpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 26, Rogers 0: Emma Bond went 4 for 4 with two home runs and the visiting Wildcats (8-0, 6-0) defeated the Pirates (2-6, 1-5). Aubrey Brown was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for Rogers.

Cheney 11, North Central 0: Mackenzie Koegler had three hits and the Blackhawks (1-7, 1-5) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-8, 0-6).

Ridgeline 13, Mead 7: Emma Myers had three hits, two RBIs and three runs as the visiting Falcons (8-1, 6-1) beat the Panthers (6-2, 4-2). Jaycee Coffield led Mead with three hits, including two doubles.

Shadle Park 14, Lewis and Clark 1: Madi Keon went 3 for 3 with seven RBIs and two runs scored and the Highlanders (5-3, 4-2) beat the visiting Tigers (3-5, 2-4).

University 15, Valley 5: Anaya Nitschke had four hits and earned the win on the mound and the Titans (7-2, 5-1) beat the visiting Knights (3-5, 3-3). JC Weger led East Valley with two hits and an RBI. Claire Fulkerson added three hits, three RBIs and four runs for University.

Deer Park 13, Gonzaga Prep 3: Hailey Thompson had two hits and three runs scored and the visiting Stags (3-5, 2-4) beat the Bullpups (1-7, 1-5).

Volleyball GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 3, Mead 0: Berkely Nielson had 10 kills and the visiting Wildcats (3-1, 1-1) beat the Panthers (2-3, 1-1). Romy Tyler and Ava Durgan led Mead with eight kills apiece.

Lewis and Clark 3, University 0: Fiona Kelly and Jennavieve Roberts had nine kills apiece, and the Tigers (2-3, 1-1) defeated the visiting Titans (1-4, 0-2). Ashlyn Aaron had 16 kills for the Titans.

Shadle Park 3, Ridgeline 1: Teagan Schroeder had 14 kills and the Highlanders (6-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Falcons (3-1, 1-1). Brooklyn Hillman led Ridgeline with nine kills.

Ferris 3, Central Valley 1: Keilee Eskelsen had 20 kills and the visiting Saxons (4-2, 2-0) beat the Bears (1-4, 0-2).

Gonzaga Prep 3, Cheney 1: The visiting Bullpups (4-1, 2-0) beat the Blackhawks (1-5, 0-2).

GSL 2A

North Central 3, East Valley 1: The Wolfpack (0-6, 0-2) beat the visiting Knights (1-4, 1-1).

Pullman 3, Rogers 0: Jasmyne Washington had 14 kills and the Greyhounds (3-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Pirates (1-3, 0-3).

West Valley 3, Deer Park 0: Tala Gilchrist had 14 kills and the Eagles (5-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Stags (4-1, 1-1).

Nonleague

Davenport 3, Medical Lake 0: Naomi Rainwater and Chloe Hammond had 10 kills apiece and the visiting Gorillas (4-2, 2-0) defeated the Cardinals (3-3, 0-1).

NE2B

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Colfax 0: The Broncos (5-0, 2-0) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (2-3, 2-1).

Reardan 3, Chewelah 0: The Screaming Eagles (6-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Cougars (0-3, 0-2).

Northwest Christian 3, Newport 0: The Crusaders (6-1, 2-0) beat the Grizzlies (1-5, 1-5).

Liberty 3, Upper Columbia Academy 0: Kendall Denny had 13 assists, and the Lancers (2-3, 2-1) defeated the visiting Lions (0-3, 0-3). Lyla Libby had five kills for the Lions.

Northeast 1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3, Springdale 1: The visiting Warriors (2-1, 2-1) beat the Chargers (3-3, 3-3).

Northport 3, Inchelium 2: The visiting Mustangs (3-2, 2-0) defeated the Hornets (1-1, 0-1).

Southeast 1B

Garfield-Palouse 3, Colton 0: Clare Bowechop had eight kills and the Vikings (4-0, 4-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (1-5, 0-5).

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Dayton 1: The Eagles (3-1, 3-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (1-4, 1-4).