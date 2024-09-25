12,000-square-foot storage building collapses in Hayden

A 12,000-square-foot pole barn under construction at a full-service boat shop in Hayden collapsed Tuesday.

Jessica Chapin, who owns Professional Marine with her husband, Bryce, said two buildings intended to store boats are under construction at the business’s property, 1376 Hayden Ave., and one of them collapsed late Tuesday afternoon.

The Hayden Building Department is investigating the cause of the collapse. The city said in a news release the structure was in the framing stages.

Construction crews were not present when the building collapsed, and no injuries were reported, according to the release.

Chris Larson, deputy fire marshal and public information officer for Northern Lakes Fire District, said firefighters searched for victims but did not find anyone injured.

Chapin said the collapse was a “horrible accident” and she’s thankful no one was hurt.

“It’s devastating just because we worked so hard to get to this point,” she said.

Chapin said crews plan to work to keep the construction timeline and finish the buildings by winter.

She said her husband started Professional Marine in 2010, and the business has operated at the Hayden Avenue location the last 10 years.