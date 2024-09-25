Locally: Spokane’s Team Fire 70s takes second at Senior Softball World Championships

From staff reports

Spokane’s Team Fire 70s took second place at the Senior Softball World Championships in Las Vegas from. Sept. 16-19. They competed in the 23-team, 70 AAA division.

After having previously won the Western National and United States championships, Team Fire fell just short of winning the grand slam.

All-tournament selections were: Doug Fredrickson (also MVP), Jon Cox, Jack Parker and Dave Leake. Other team members were: Tim Wheatley, Ron Klawitter, Dan Griffith, Allen Arnold, Jerry Coulter, Donn Etherington, Phil Tinguely, Rich Orrison and Dennis Peete.

The team has qualified to play in the Tournament of Champions next January in Lakeland, Florida.

• The PROTON/SPIKES 70’s AA traveling team was also in Las Vegas September the Nationals and Worlds. They won the National Title for the third year in a row and finished second at the Worlds.

Team members Tom Adams, Steve Bergstrom, Bart Clark, Connie Burnett, Steve Erenberg, Dan Griffith, Jim Hardenbrook, John Higgins, Chuck Howland, Don Hyatt, Karl Lebret, Ron Martin (co-coach), Ron Newcomb, Jim O’Hare, Mike Owen, Dwayne Phinney, Cam Preston, Mark Reilly (co-coach) and Wayne Terry.

PROTON/SPIKES went undefeated in pool play, then won their first two games in bracket play before losing to New Mexico Boomers, who won the tournament.

All stars were Bart Clark, Dan Griffith, John Higgins, Chuck Howland, Don Hyatt and Wayne Terry, while Howland was named MVP.

College tennis

Gonzaga men’s tennis head coach DJ Gurule announced the promotion of Cesar Vargas Rodriguez to serve as GU’s associate head coach, the program announced Tuesday.

Vargas Rodriguez has served as the Bulldogs’ assistant coach for the last seven years.

As an assistant coach, Vargas Rodriguez led the GU men’s tennis team to their best dual record (18-6), best home dual record (11-0), and longest dual winning streak (8) in program history in the 2021-22 season.

College soccer

Jadon Bowton, a Ferris High School graduate and senior at the University of Washington, earned Big Ten goalkeeper of the week honors. Bowton matched a career-high with four saves including a penalty kick save in the 89th minute during a 2-0 upset over No. 20 Northwestern last Friday.